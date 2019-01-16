Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) is alive, dammit but she’s only got six more episodes to show it. The final six episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are set to drop on Netflix at the end of this month, and the streaming service has released a final trailer to get us hyped about the adventures of our favorite Mole Woman.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Final Season Trailer

The back half of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 launches next week, and the emotional and funny new trailer teases the end of the escapades of the titular Mole Woman. The trailer is a greatest hits of the most memorable moments of the series, while teasing Kimmy’s further adventures as she enters the world of publishing. Kimmy has written her own children’s book, The Legends of Greemulax, based on her own life from her time in the bunker to her life in New York City. Meanwhile her friends Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and Lillian (Carol Kane) search for their happy endings while Kimmy seeks for a way to change the world.

According to Netflix, the upcoming installments include a double-sized Sliding Doors-stlye episode exploring how the main characters’ lives might have been different if Kimmy had never been kidnapped by the cult lead by Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm) for 15 years.

Here’s the official description for the final episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt:

Kimmy is as resilient as ever, but realizes that being an adult is about more than just putting the past behind her. It’s finally time for her to choose between helping her friends, Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and Lillian (Carol Kane), and helping someone she’s never put first before: herself.

The final six episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will premiere on Netflix on January 25, 2019.