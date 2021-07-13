Unbreakable, one of M. Night Shyamalan‘s best movies, is finally headed to 4K this September. Before Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy made superheroes “realistic,” Shyamalan’s movie treated comic book heroes like the real-world versions of mythological figures in stories passed down through centuries. The end result was a film no one really saw coming after The Sixth Sense.

After The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan became a big deal. Everyone wanted to know what he would do next – and what he did next was Unbreakable. The film’s trailers revealed an intriguing premise: Bruce Willis ends up being the sole survivor of a deadly train crash. Not only did he survive, but he survived without a single scratch. And really…that was all we knew. The marketing took great pains to keep most of the movie’s premise a secret. So much so that I can distinctly remember the experience of seeing the film opening weekend, and hearing the packed audience mumble in confusion as an opening title card featured info about comic books. “Is this movie about comic books?” one of the friends I saw the film with exclaimed, incredulous and confused.

The answer was: yes and no. Shyamalan used superheroes as a springboard for a more grounded, realistic story – and while that seems like a common occurrence these days, it felt truly different and original when Unbreakable opened in 2000. While I remember some folks being disappointed that this was what Shyamalan followed The Sixth Sense with, the years have been kind to Unbreakable, with many considering it one of the filmmaker’s best movies. And now it’s coming to 4K.

Unbreakable 4K Blu-ray

The Unbreakable 4K Blu-ray will arrive (along with a digital 4K release) on September 21. There’s also an “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” that includes a limited-edition SteelBook, only available only at Best Buy stores. While there are no new special features here, having Unbreakable on 4K is special in its own right.

In the film, “After David Dunn (Bruce Willis) emerges from a horrific train crash as the sole survivor — and without a single scratch on him — he meets a mysterious, unsettling stranger (Samuel L. Jackson) who believes comic book heroes walk the earth, and whose sinister, single-minded obsession will impact David’s life forever.”

Here are the features included on the disc (again, these aren’t new):