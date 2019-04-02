Ready to return to the Umbrella Academy? Netflix has given the anti-superhero series a second season, which will no doubt please fans of the series. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min are all set to return, with new cast members being announced at a later date. More on The Umbrella Academy season 2 below.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic series from writer Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) and illustrator Gabriel Bá, published by Dark Horse Comics. The show follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who reunite after years apart. The first season dealt with the mystery of their father’s death, and also an impending apocalypse. I have yet to watch season 1, but I’m going to go ahead and assume the apocalypse didn’t happen if we’re getting a second season.