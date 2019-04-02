‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Confirmed By Netflix
Posted on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Ready to return to the Umbrella Academy? Netflix has given the anti-superhero series a second season, which will no doubt please fans of the series. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min are all set to return, with new cast members being announced at a later date. More on The Umbrella Academy season 2 below.
Reaction to the first season of The Umbrella Academy was fairly positive, and the show apparently drew enough viewers for Netflix to pull the trigger on a new season. Season 2 will begin production this summer in Toronto, with Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) returning as showrunner and executive producer. The cast set to reprise their roles include Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min. You can also expect additional casting news for season two at a later date.
The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic series from writer Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) and illustrator Gabriel Bá, published by Dark Horse Comics. The show follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who reunite after years apart. The first season dealt with the mystery of their father’s death, and also an impending apocalypse. I have yet to watch season 1, but I’m going to go ahead and assume the apocalypse didn’t happen if we’re getting a second season.
On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.