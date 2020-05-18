It’s almost time to enroll in The Umbrella Academy again. The Netflix series, based on the comic book created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, returns for a second season this July. To announce the season 2 premiere date, the cast of The Umbrella Academy got together – virtually. You can expect a real trailer with actual season 2 footage to follow soon, but for now, here’s the gang social distancing for your entertainment pleasure.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2

Welcome to the modern world, where people announce TV shows via Zoom! The Umbrella Academy season 2 will drop on Netflix on July 31, as the video above reveals (after some dancing). The series was a hit for the streaming service, with 45 million households watching season one during its first month of release – according to Netflix, at least.

In The Umbrella Academy, “On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

The season 1 cast included Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige, most of whom are back for season 2.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner, and additional EPs Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Bá.

Last month, soundtrack composer Jeff Russo teased a big setting change for the second season: