John C. Reilly is about to lend his voice to another unexpected animated hero. The Ralph Breaks the Internet star has joined the cast of AMC’s new stop-motion animated series Ultra City Smiths, which follows two detectives fighting against citywide corruption. But here’s the twist: they’re all baby dolls. Read more about the newcomers to the Ultra City Smiths cast below the jump.

Ultra City Smiths has just added several talented stars to its cast. AMC announced (via Collider) that Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) and Dolemite Is My Name breakout Da’Vine Joy Randolph will be leading the ensemble as Detective David Mills and Detective Gail Johnson, who are investigating the disappearance of a local magnate Donovan Smith, voiced by Reilly. Jason Mantzoukas has been cast as Tim the TMZ reporter.

Rounding out the rest of the cast are dependable character actors like Bebe Neuwirth as Lady Andrea the Giant and Damon Herriman (Justified) as Street Hustler Boy, Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villaseñor as Sister Mary Margaret, and Kurtwood Smith as Carpenter K. Smith. Patriot stars Chris Conrad and Hana Mae Lee are also set to appear as Nico Onasis and Christina, respectively.

Ultra City Smiths was announced in September 2020 under a slightly different name: Mega City Smiths. AMC gave the series, which comes from Steve Conrad (writer of Wonder and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty) and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the animation studio behind Robot Chicken and Crossing Swords, a six-episode order.

The official press release for AMC’s order of Ultra City Smiths says the story “hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis’ most famous magnate.” Throughout the series, we’ll follow two detectives as they take the case and are forced to “fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.” It sounds like your classic hard-boiled thriller, except, of course, all the characters are baby dolls.

The cast for Ultra City Smiths is undeniably talented, and stocked with the kind of comedians you’d expect from a project by the Robot Chicken guys. In addition to Reilly and Simpson, it’s exciting to see Randolph get a new meaty role after she stole the scenes in Dolemite Is My Name.

In addition to creating the show, Conrad will serve as showrunner. Meanwhile, Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters will executive produce for Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, and Jennifer Scher, Jeff Dieter and Tom Glynn will produce.

The series is expected to debut on AMC sometime in 2021.