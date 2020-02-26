Delicious food and Danny McBride – what more could you ask for from the second season of Ugly Delicious? James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang and Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) return to serve more yummy goodness in the Ugly Delicious season 2 trailer, which sees Chang expanding his borders and expanding his rotation of celebrity guests who accompany with him on his food adventures. Watch the Ugly Delicious season 2 trailer below.

Ugly Delicious Season 2 Trailer

Steak, baby food, and lamb testicles, oh my! After giving the spotlight to comfort food like pizza, tacos, and Thanksgiving dinner in the first season, season 2 of Ugly Delicious explores an even greater variety of dishes.

Episodes spotlighting Indian food, steak, and more are enough to make you drool, with chef David Chang exploring even more countries in the Netflix documentary series alongside special guests like Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Danny McBride, Padma Lakshmi, Helen Rosner, Chris Ying, and Bill Simmons. But the season also gets a little personal, with the series exploring Chang’s impending fatherhood and how food helps create close-knit communities.

“Without community, a restaurant is just what? Eating,” one of Chang’s guests says. While that honestly doesn’t sound so bad, it’s nice to see Chang getting in touch with his roots and the communal aspects of cooking.

Here’s the synopsis for Ugly Delicious Season 2:

The second season continues to challenge both our taste buds and our minds as Chef Chang travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences. And this season ventures into more of the unknown, including the world of parenting as Chang gears up to become a first time father. Special guests include Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe among others.

The second season of Ugly Delicious premieres on Netflix on March 6, 2020.