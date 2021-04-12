Better clear some wall space because there’s a new Halloween poster from celebrated artist Tyler Stout on the way. The 24″ x 36″ 4-color screenprint pays tribute to John Carpenter‘s immortal horror classic, and you’ll be able to pick it up (or at least try to pick it up) this week. And nothing says Halloween like the third week in April! Take a gander at the poster below.

Collider debuted the Tyler Stout Halloween poster, revealing it’s on sale Thursday, April 15 at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT. Here are more details:

24” x 36” Screen Print – (4/Color)

$65

Hand-Numbered Timed Edition

Printed by Broken Press

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold through Friday, April 16th @ 12:59 PM ET.

(Estimated Shipping 8-10 weeks)

There’s also a variant:

24” x 36” Screen Print – (4/Color w/Gold Metallic Inks)

Edition Size – 450

$110

Printed by Broken Press

(Limit of 1 Variant per person, per household. Purchasing more than 1 Variant is not permitted. Orders violating this policy will be canceled.)

(Estimated Shipping 8-10 weeks)

Stout has teamed with Grey Matter Art for the poster, and to help ensure more people will be able to scoop it up, Grey Matter is selling it as a timed edition, giving folks 24 hours to purchase. The variant poster will be a little more difficult to score, but it’ll also be available “randomly throughout the day with release notifications going out on Grey Matter Art’s Twitter Page.”

Regarding the poster, Mike Gregory, owner and creative director of Grey Matter Art, said:

“Seeing Tyler create a new movie poster is always something of a special occasion for fans and collectors in this hobby. It’s not all too often we get to see a new poster release from Tyler, so when we do, it is definitely a momentous occasion. Over the years, we have seen some of our most favorite films have the honor of getting that classic Stout treatment and now we are thrilled to see him continue his affinity for John Carpenter films and give us this absolutely stunning poster for Halloween! It was a complete treat seeing Tyler put this one together and I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of it’s release.”

Stout is an incredibly talented and popular artist, and fans will no doubt be all-in on this. That said, I just want to add that I’m oddly disappointed by this poster. Halloween is one of my favorite movies of all time, but this particular style seems wrong for Carpenter’s film. That’s just my humble opinion, though, and I’m sure not many people will agree with it. In any case, you can expect this to be a widely-purchased poster.