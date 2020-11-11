Netflix and Apple are both clamoring to hold the Afterparty of the year. Or rather, the two streaming hubs are working on two shows with nearly identical titles. In Netflix’s case, it’s a comedy panel aftershow called Netflix’s Afterparty hosted by David Spade. In Apple’s, it’s a scripted comedy series titled The Afterparty from Chris Miller and Phil Lord starring Tiffany Haddish, Ben Schwartz, and more.

Hollywood is a small world — often you’ll have different studios release movies with similar titles or similar premises, but it’s rare that you’ll get two streaming platforms working on two separate shows with similar titles at the same time. But that’s what happening with Netflix and Apple TV+, as Apple announced new details about The Afterparty on the same day Netflix announced the existence of Netflix’s Afterparty (see, this is already getting confusing).

Netflix Afterparty is “a first-of-its-kind weekly comedy panel show where comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the buzziest shows and films,” which has just been ordered by Netflix. The aftershow is hosted by David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes, who will be joined by a different Netflix comedian every week to celebrate the latest Netflix movies or TV shows to hit the cultural zeitgeist. Interviews, sketches, and other segments will be included. Executive produced and showrun by Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle, the 18-episode aftershow will premiere in 2021 on Sundays.

“This show will be a blast,” Spade said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to putting Netflix on the map. I am huge in Tanzania and they finally get me once a week. I got your letters guys and they’ve been answered.”

But let’s move on to the more interesting Afterparty: Apple TV+’s new comedy from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the duo behind 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie. Apple TV+ has announced new casting for The Afterparty, a murder-mystery comedy series set at a high school reunion. The show’s full cast officially includes Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, Jamie Demetriou and John Early. The show will consist of eight episodes, each retelling the same night through a different character’s perspective, “each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.”

Miller will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer of The Aftermarty, and Lord will executive produce through the pair’s banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s VP of Television Aubrey Lee will serve as producer. The series will be produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord and Miller currently have an overall TV deal.