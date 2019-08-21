Here’s something that diehard Twin Peaks fans are going to want even more than a cup of coffee and a piece of cherry pie. A massive, 21-disc Blu-ray box set called Twin Peaks: From Z to A is on the way, and this baby will include basically everything any Twin Peaks fan could ever desire: the original TV show, the entirety of Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return, never-before-released making-of content for The Return, the film Fire Walk With Me (complete with its deleted scenes), and more.

But this is a limited edition set, so you may have to act quickly if you want to get your hands on it.

Twin Peaks Box Set

Director David Lynch, who co-created Twin Peaks with Mark Frost, tweeted about the upcoming box set this morning:

Dear Twitter Friends, “It’s yrev very good to see you again old friends.” pic.twitter.com/yL2UXyxeWT — David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) August 21, 2019

Once opened, a depiction of the infamous Red Room is revealed with its brown and crème chevron floor and brilliant red curtains. Sitting in front of the red curtain will be an exclusive die-cut acrylic figure of Laura Palmer kissing Special Agent Dale Cooper. This acrylic figure comes inside a plastic display holder held in place by magnets. Fans will have the option of leaving the figure in place inside The Red Room environment or removing and displaying it elsewhere. The plastic holder can also serve as an easel to display individual images from The Red Room Gallery, a curated set of 5” x 5” printed cards depicting memorable moments in The Red Room. Each package will also contain an individually numbered collectible certificate.

The official press release also fills us in about what else we can expect from this set, including six hours of all-new special features:

TWIN PEAKS: FROM Z TO A includes both seasons of the original series, with the U.S. and international versions of the pilot; A Limited Event Series, Fire Walk with Me and its deleted scenes: The Missing Pieces; never-before-released behind-the-scenes footage from the making of all 18 parts of A Limited Event Series; a brand new interview with Kyle MacLachlan (Special Agent Dale Cooper) and Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer); a newly produced featurette with Harry Goaz (Deputy Andy) and Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran); full-length, unedited versions of a number of the musical performances at The Roadhouse Bar from A Limited Event Series; many special features from previous Twin Peaks releases; and a 4K UHD disc of both the original pilot newly-transferred from film elements and “Part 8” of A Limited Event Series.

I’m sure 4K acolytes aren’t exactly thrilled that only two episodes will be available to watch in that format, but for fans who are still fine with watching Blu-rays (raises hand), this sounds like a must-have set. The trouble, of course, is that it’s a limited edition – only 25,000 of these sets are being made, and I expect them to sell out fairly quickly. The box set hits shelves in the U.S. and Canada on December 10, 2019.

But if you aren’t lucky enough to snag one of these limited edition sets, don’t despair: Twin Peaks: The Television Collection will actually be available even sooner, on October 15, 2019. As the title indicates, that Blu-ray/DVD set will include the first two seasons of the original show and the entirety of Twin Peaks: The Return, “along with a trove of previously-released special features.” I imagine that set won’t sell quite as quickly, so it might serve as a nice consolation prize if you can’t snag the definitive, limited edition set.

The From Z to A set costs $139.99 and is available for pre-order here. The Blu-ray TV collection costs $91.01, and the DVD TV collection costs $50.99.