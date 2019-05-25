The first season of The Twilight Zone reboot is drawing to a close, and it looks like they saved the creepiest episode for last. In “Blurryman”, a writer finds herself haunted by a mysterious figure. Zazie Beetz, Seth Rogen and Betty Gabriel star, with Simon Kinberg directing. Watch the Twilight Zone season finale trailer below.

The Twilight Zone Season Finale

I’ve heard from some folks that they’ve been disappointed with the first season of The Twilight Zone revival. I’ll admit I’ve yet to catch up with the entire season, but I’ve enjoyed most of the episodes I’ve seen so far, so let’s just agree to disagree. In any case, this final episode of the season looks appropriately creepy, and even features a call-back to one of the best original Twilight Zone episodes – “Time Enough at Last.” See if you can spot it!

The only synopsis for the episode is typically vague: “Writer Sophie Gelson (Zazie Beetz) is haunted by a mysterious figure.” I’m guessing the Blurryman is inspired by infamous internet boogeyman Slender Man – but beyond that, I have no idea what’s going on here. And that’s fine! I’d rather be surprised.

The Twilight Zone has already been renewed for a second season, which will likely bring a whole new impressive list of guest stars in. And maybe producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg will take some of the criticism against the first season to heart and make season 2 even stronger.

In any case, the show has been a hit for CBS All Access. “Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, said when the show was renewed. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

The Twilight Zone season finale will be streaming exclusively on CBS All Access May 30.