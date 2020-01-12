Get Out and Us creator Jordan Peele relaunched The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access last year, and he also served as the new host in place of the legendary Rod Serling. During CBS All Access’s announcements to the Television Critics Association, Head of Original Content, Julie McNamara, previewed the second season, including the cast and titles for new episodes. Find out all about The Twilight Zone season 2 below.

In the first season, Peele created the reboot and has a story credit on “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” a 2019 twist on the classic episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.” This time, Peele will be writing his own script, entitled “Downtime.” The episode will star Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, and Tony Hale, though the premise has yet to be revealed.

As for the rest of the cast for the second season, it includes Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, Billy Porter, Jenna Elfman, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata.

There’s also “The Who of You” starring Sunjata, Embry and Porter in an episode written by Win Rosenfeld, Peele’s partner in Monkeypaw Productions. Rosenfeld’s only other writing credit is the company’s upcoming Candyman feature film.

Meanwhile, “A Human Face” stars Elfman, Meloni and Gevinson in a script by Alex Rubens. Rubens wrote the series premiere “The Comedian”with Kumail Nanjiani and “Blurrman” starring Zazie Beetz and Seth Rogen.

Anothe episode entirled “8” stars Joel McHale in a script by Glen Morgan. Morgan was a writer/producer on The X-Files and co-wrote the original Final Destination. He also wrote the season one episodes “The Blue Scorpion” and the Christmas episode “A Traveler,” as well as co-writing “Six Degrees of Freedom.”

“Among the Untrodden” stars Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy with an “introducing” credit. Heather Anne Campbell is credited as writer, and she previously wrote season one’s “Not All Men” and co-wrote “Six Degrees of Freedom.”

Fially, “Meet in the Middle” stars Simpson and Jacobs in a script by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini, the writing team behind the web series Misery Loves Company.

Lining up an A-list cast is a no brainer. Talent wants to work with Peele and the commitment to a Twilight Zone episode is about one week’s work. What’s even more exciting are the writers. Peele writing an episode will give us a fix before his next feature, and we’ll get a preview of what Rosenfeld has to offer too.

The second season of the Twlight Zone doesn’t have a reelase date yet, but we’ll keep you posted.