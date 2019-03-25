Jordan Peele‘s star-studded Twilight Zone reboot is arriving on CBS All Access soon, and to celebrate, two new episode trailers have been released. One focuses on the episode starring Kumail Nanjiani as a desperate stand-up comedian, while the other has Adam Scott experiencing a “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet.” Watch the Twilight Zone reboot trailers below.

The Comedian

Jordan Peele is having quite the year. Us just opened and broke the box office, and now his reboot of The Twilight Zone is ready to drop on CBS All Access. In one new episode titled “The Comedian”, Kumail Nanjiani plays a stand-up struggling to connect with his audience. Just when he’s at his wits end, he’s visited by a legendary comedian (Tracy Morgan) who offers him advice. Since this is The Twilight Zone, the advice doesn’t work exactly as Nanjiani expected. Cue the spooky theme music.

Nightmare at 30,000 Feet

One of the most famous episodes of the original Twilight Zone was “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet”, in which William Shatner played a man with a severe fear of flying who just happens to be in the midst of a flight. As if that weren’t bad enough, Shatner spots what appears to be a gremlin on the wing of the plane – but no one believes him. This segment was recreated for Twilight Zone: The Movie, with John Lithgow playing the lead character. Now, the Twilight Zone reboot brings you “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet”, in which Adam Scott is the main character on a plane. But “30,000 Feet” isn’t a remake of “20,000” – instead, Scott’s character finds himself listening to a podcast that claims the very plane he’s on is going to vanish off the face of the earth.

The Twilight Zone premieres on CBS All Access April 1, 2019. Look for our review later this week.