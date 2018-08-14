Submitted for your approval: a Twilight Zone remake not only produced by Jordan Peele, but also featuring him as on-screen host. The original Twilight Zone kicked off each episode with creator Rod Serling stepping before the camera to introduce the story we were about to watch. As Peele works on his new take on The Twilight Zone, he hasn’t ruled out the option of following Serling’s lead.

Even if you’ve somehow never watched an episode of The Twilight Zone, you’re likely familiar with the iconic image of creator Rod Serling, cigarette in hand, walking into the frame and introducing the twisted tale to come. Serling’s intros were always a highlight of the show – he was like a cold, indifferent god with supreme power and foresight. He’d walk into a scene after it had already begun, and none of the other actors noticed him. Only we could see him, and hear whatever haunting words he was about to impart. He was our phantom host – a droll, tight-lipped guide into a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind.

Rod Serling Twilight Zone Intro

Get Out director Jordan Peele is currently developing a Twilight Zone reboot for CBS All Access. Like Serling, Peele is the driving force behind the show, so the question has to be asked – will Peele take on Serling’s on-screen narrator role? Maybe! At the very least, the filmmaker hasn’t ruled the idea out. Speaking with Variety, Peele says he’s “resisted but not ruled out” the idea of appearing on screen. Even if he ultimately doesn’t, the interview makes clear that he really gets what made The Twilight Zone so special to begin with, and what a new take on the show can achieve.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele says. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

This echoes the statement Peele made when the project was first announced: “Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences.”

There’s no air date yet for Peele’s Twilight Zone, but 2019 is probably a good guess. At which point I’ll finally have to sign-up for CBS All Access.