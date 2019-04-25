The Best TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in May 2019
Posted on Thursday, April 25th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to say hello to warmer weather, and goodbye to a few movies on Netflix. If you have any of the following films in your queue, and have yet to get around to watching them, you might want to carve out some time. These are best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in May 2019.
Movies Leaving Netflix In May 2019
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Michel Gondry still hasn’t been able to top Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, his incredible 2004 film that teamed him with screenwriter Charlie Kaufman. Jim Carrey undergoes a procedure to have his ex, Kate Winslet, removed from his memory. This sends Carrey through a dream-like trip through the past, and makes him realize that no matter how heartbroken he may be, he doesn’t want to lose his memories – good or bad. But it might be too late. Trippy, romantic and imaginative, this remains an altogether wonderful film. Catch it before it’s erased from Netflix’s memory.
Jaws 2
All of the Jaws movies are currently streaming on Netflix, but all of them will swim off into the sunset in May. Why then, you may be wondering, am I highlighting Jaws 2 and not Jaws? Let’s be honest: you’ve already seen Jaws. In fact, I’m willing to wager you’ve seen Jaws dozens, if not hundreds, of times. I know I have. But you may not have watched Jaws 2 as often. And it’s worth a watch. Is it as good as the first film? Oh, heavens no. But it’s a lot of fun. Jaws 2 is like an ’80s slasher movie – where the slasher is a shark. A bunch of dumb teens go out on the water, and proceed to get picked-off by a new shark. And in true slasher movie fashion, the shark has a scarred-up face. And Roy Scheider is back too, once again trying to warn everyone. And once again, no one listens.
From Dusk Till Dawn
Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez teamed up for this sleazy, trashy horror-comedy about vampires at a strip club. That’s really all you need to know. Oh, and George Clooney is there, too! There’s lots of gore, lots of pulpy dialogue, and almost no common sense. These are all positives, I assure you.
I Know What You Did Last Summer
One of the better early ’90s slashers, I Know What You Did Last Summer has a bunch of youths dealing with the repercussions of a terrible crime they once committed. A killer in a slicker with a hook is out there, slicing and dicing. What sets this apart from most other slashers is that the potential victims are being targeted for a specific reason – not just because they’re in the way of some random killer. Plus: dig that soundtrack!
Watchmen
I’m not the biggest fan of Zack Snyder‘s Watchmen, but I know many are, so here’s your warning: the movie is about to leave Netflix. To be fair, I think Snyder did about the best job he could with this material, even though some of his choices raise an eyebrow or two. Still, the movie, a dark deconstruction of the superhero mythos, has its moments. And like most Snyder movies, it looks pretty cool.
Leaving May 1
8 Mile
Chocolat
Cold Justice: Collection 3
Dances with Wolves
Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Dr. No
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
For Your Eyes Only
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Russia with Love
Godzilla
GoldenEye
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Licence to Kill
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Sixteen Candles
Sliding Doors
Somm
Somm: Into the Bottle
The Birdcage
The Dirty Dozen
The English Patient
The Lovely Bones
The Notebook
The Other Boleyn Girl
Tomorrow Never Dies
Watchmen
Leaving May 11
Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5
Leaving May 15
Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
Leaving May 19
Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia
Leaving May 22
The Boss Baby
Leaving May 24
Southpaw
Leaving May 31
I Know What You Did Last Summer
West Side Story (1961)