Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to say hello to warmer weather, and goodbye to a few movies on Netflix. If you have any of the following films in your queue, and have yet to get around to watching them, you might want to carve out some time. These are best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in May 2019.

Movies Leaving Netflix In May 2019

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Michel Gondry still hasn’t been able to top Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, his incredible 2004 film that teamed him with screenwriter Charlie Kaufman. Jim Carrey undergoes a procedure to have his ex, Kate Winslet, removed from his memory. This sends Carrey through a dream-like trip through the past, and makes him realize that no matter how heartbroken he may be, he doesn’t want to lose his memories – good or bad. But it might be too late. Trippy, romantic and imaginative, this remains an altogether wonderful film. Catch it before it’s erased from Netflix’s memory.

Jaws 2

All of the Jaws movies are currently streaming on Netflix, but all of them will swim off into the sunset in May. Why then, you may be wondering, am I highlighting Jaws 2 and not Jaws? Let’s be honest: you’ve already seen Jaws. In fact, I’m willing to wager you’ve seen Jaws dozens, if not hundreds, of times. I know I have. But you may not have watched Jaws 2 as often. And it’s worth a watch. Is it as good as the first film? Oh, heavens no. But it’s a lot of fun. Jaws 2 is like an ’80s slasher movie – where the slasher is a shark. A bunch of dumb teens go out on the water, and proceed to get picked-off by a new shark. And in true slasher movie fashion, the shark has a scarred-up face. And Roy Scheider is back too, once again trying to warn everyone. And once again, no one listens.

From Dusk Till Dawn

Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez teamed up for this sleazy, trashy horror-comedy about vampires at a strip club. That’s really all you need to know. Oh, and George Clooney is there, too! There’s lots of gore, lots of pulpy dialogue, and almost no common sense. These are all positives, I assure you.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

One of the better early ’90s slashers, I Know What You Did Last Summer has a bunch of youths dealing with the repercussions of a terrible crime they once committed. A killer in a slicker with a hook is out there, slicing and dicing. What sets this apart from most other slashers is that the potential victims are being targeted for a specific reason – not just because they’re in the way of some random killer. Plus: dig that soundtrack!

Watchmen

I’m not the biggest fan of Zack Snyder‘s Watchmen, but I know many are, so here’s your warning: the movie is about to leave Netflix. To be fair, I think Snyder did about the best job he could with this material, even though some of his choices raise an eyebrow or two. Still, the movie, a dark deconstruction of the superhero mythos, has its moments. And like most Snyder movies, it looks pretty cool.

Leaving May 1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

Leaving May 11

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving May 15

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving May 19

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving May 22

The Boss Baby

Leaving May 24

Southpaw

Leaving May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)