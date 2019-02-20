The Best TV Shows & Movies Leaving Netflix in March 2019

It’s been way too cold outside to do anything. That’s why it’s good to have a rotating library of titles from Netflix to help occupy the extra time you’re spending on the couch. However, with March right around the corner, you might want to go out of your way to watch a few TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in the near future, including one of the most influential high school movies ever made, one of Disney’s live-action remakes, and the best paranormal exterminators ever. Get the full rundown on TV shows and movies leaving Netflix next month

The Breakfast Club

John Hughes was the best at writing movies about teenagers and making them feel authentic, and it doesn’t get much better than The Breakfast Club. The quintessential coming-of-age classic focuses on five teenagers who slowly realize the labels they wear in high school aren’t really what define them. But that doesn’t necessarily make their life any easier. Being a teenager is still pure hell, and these kids go through plenty of it in the span of a few therapeutic hours in detention. Though a little dated, this movie still holds up incredibly well and should be seen by every teen before they go into high school. (Leaving March 1)

United 93

Honestly, this is probably the best movie about the events of 9/11 out there. Written and directed by Paul Greengrass, instead of focusing on the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, the film follows the rogue flight that would have ended up crashed into another target, but ended up being foiled by some brave passengers on board the plane. With a guerilla shooting style and a mostly unknown cast, this movie is unsettling in its realistic imagining of how the events unfolded on that fateful day for the passengers of United 93. (Leaving March 1)

Ghostbusters

Do we really need to say anything else about Ghostbusters? This movie has come and gone from Netflix so many times. It’s one of those movies that’s always hopping around the various streaming services. But since it’s also a classic, and there’s a new Ghostbusters movie in the works for next year, there’s no better time to revisit the sci-fi comedy before it leaves Netflix for awhile again. (Leaving March 1)

Role Models

David Wain may best be known for his parody work on films like Wet Hot American Summer and They Came Together, but let’s not forget that he also directed one of the most underrated comedies of 2008. Role Models stars Paul Rudd and a surprisingly great Seann William Scott as two friends and co-workers who find themselves forced into a mentor program for kids. But of course, since they’re being forced to do this as community service, they’re not exactly the best people for the job. Raunchy, hilarious and clever, this comedy is one you need to watch before it goes away. (Leaving March 16)

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Now that Disney+ is on the horizon, becoming the new streaming home to all of Disney’s various film titles, Netflix is slowly losing all of the movies that people were once so excited to stream. Beauty and the Beast isn’t exactly an innovative spin on the classic animated adaptation from The House of Mouse, but it does have some redeeming qualities, especially when it comes to Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen as Lumiere and Cogsworth. (Leaving March 1)

The Real Ghostbusters

Sadly, the big screen Ghostbusters aren’t the only ones leaving Netflix either. The beloved animated series that ran from 1986 to 1991 is leaving Netflix. All five seasons of the animated adventures of Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler and Winston Zeddemore will be gone at the end of March. We sincerely hope the series ends up somewhere else, because the box set to get every episode is pretty damn expensive. (Leaving March 31)