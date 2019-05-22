Summer is pretty much in full swing, and even though there are plenty of movies hitting theaters for blockbuster season, there are even more you can watch at home on Netflix. However, some of the titles in Netflix’s library won’t be around much longer, especially when it comes to Disney titles leaving now that the deal with the streaming service is coming to an end. This time one of the more popular Marvel Studios titles is heading out, as well as a couple Quentin Tarantino favorites, a modern sci-fi classic, and more.

Apollo 13

The documentary Apollo 11 is now available to watch on home video, and maybe after you give that a look, you’ll want to jump ahead to one of the less successful missions NASA attempted after their first landing on the moon. Tom Hanks leads a fantastic ensemble cast that includes Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise and Ed Harris. The movie gave us one of the best space dramas of all-time, and also one of the most quoted lines in cinema history, “Houston, we have a problem.” (Leaving June 1)

Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2

Even though this was meant to be one movie, Quentin Tarantino’s bloody revenge affair ended up spanning two films, and both are leaving Netflix at the beginning of next month. It’s best to watch these movies back-to-back instead of a gap between them, which is how they were released in theaters. They just fit together as one cohesive story, and it has some of Tarantino’s most bloody, vicious action, all with a classic kung fu style behind it. (Leaving June 1)

District 9

It’s rare that a sci-fi movie ends up with a Best Picture nomination, but District 9 was wholly deserving of it nearly 10 years ago. Neill Blomkamp directed the film which started his career with a bang, but it also gave him a lot to live up to in the films that followed. Incredible visual effects, an unfortunately still relevant parable about immigration, and a fantastic lead performance by Sharlto Copley make this a must-see. So if you haven’t seen it, catch it while you can (Leaving June 4)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

We’re still waiting to hear when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will officially get off the ground, but in the meantime, you have a limited window to enjoy the previous sequel. It’s one of Marvel’s better sequels, and it expands the outstanding soundtrack roster introduced in the first film. Even though this movie isn’t exactly essential viewing for Avengers: Endgame, it’s integral in the arc of all the Guardians of the Galaxy. (Leaving June 5)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t exactly a good movie, and much like Animal House before it, the comedy is certainly dated. But this is also the movie that properly introduced us to the charisma and comedy power of Ryan Reynolds. He’s really the only reason this movie still works a decent amount, even if it’s quite the immature college comedy. But since this came out just as I was getting ready to head into college, it still has a special place in my comedy locker. (Leaving June 15)

Apocalypse Now

Despite production woes, Apocalypse Now is one of the most acclaimed and influential war films of all time. It’s Francis Ford Coppola at the height of his filmmaking prowess, Marlon Brando unleashed at his most mental, and a great cast of soldiers that includes Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall, Harrison Ford, Laurence Fishburne, and of course, Dennis Hopper as a photojournalist. This movie is quite the trip, so if you haven’t seen it yet, buckle in for a wild, mindfuck of a war drama.

Leaving June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

Leaving June 4

District 9

Leaving June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Leaving June 6

The Soloist

Leaving June 14

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother

Leaving June 15

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

Leaving June 16

Death Race

Leaving June 24

Disney’s Mulan 2