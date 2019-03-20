The weather is finally getting warmer, and that means more time outside. But you can always set aside part of your day for a little bit of Netflix. Thankfully, there’s not a mass exodus of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix, but we’ve picked out some of the ones you might want to watch before they disappear from the library, including a bunch of James Bond titles, an animated series that will disappear from streaming for months, arguably Michael Mann‘s best movie, and more.

Heat

One of the movies that inspired Christopher Nolan’s style in The Dark Knight is surprisingly one of the best films in director Michael Mann’s career. Featuring the incredible face-off between Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, this heist thriller is full of outstanding action, fantastic performances, and masterful sound design. (Leaving April 1)

James Bond Collection

Casino Royale, Diamonds Are Forever, Goldfinger, Live and Let Die, Octopussy, The Living Daylights, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, and You Only Live Twice are all leaving Netflix. So if you have some gaps in your James Bond history, you’ll probably want to go out of your way to check these out. Die Another Day and The World Is Not Enough are also leaving Netflix, but who gives a shit about them? (Leaving April 1)

Se7en

You can’t go wrong with David Fincher, especially when he gets as sick and twisted as he does in Se7en. It’s not quite as enjoyable since Kevin Spacey’s presence does make the proceedings a little more unsettling in the wake of his real life transgressions. But you can’t deny the tension, suspense, and nastiness of a neo-noir crime thriller such as this. (Leaving April 1)

I Love You, Man

Teaming up Paul Rudd and Jason Segel yields hilarious bromance results in this comedy from director Nicholas Stoller. It has some truly classic Paul Rudd moments, including the consistently quoted “slappin’ da bass” scene. Plus, how can you go wrong with some serious Rush jam sessions and the coolest version of Jason Segel on screen? (Leaving April 1))

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Disney is slowly taking back all their stuff from Netflix so their Disney+ subscription service is chock full of exclusive content for consumers to feast upon. That means Star Wars: The Clone Wars is leaving Netflix next month, and that includes all five seasons of the animated series, the theatrically released movie, and the later released “Lost Missions.” See if you can binge them before they leave the service. (Leaving April 7)