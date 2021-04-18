In this edition of TV Bits:

I have not yet seen the Cinemax series Warrior (I know, I’m part of the reason the show was on the bubble), but its fans will be pleased to know that the series has officially been given a greenlight for season 3 and that it has moved over to HBO Max. The action-packed show is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, and is set in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. Andrew Koji leads the cast.

Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) takes over for previous star Gabriel Byrne in the latest season of HBO’s In Treatment, which is set ten years after the season 3 finale. The show will air two back-to-back episodes every Sunday and Monday beginning May 23 and May 24, 2021.

Frances Fisher, who recently played a supporting role in Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen and is still best known for playing Rose’s mother in Titanic, has joined the cast of The Sinner season 4. She’ll join fellow Sinner newbie Alice Kremelberg (The Trial of the Chicago 7) and returning favorite Bill Pullman, who has appeared in every season so far.

Here’s a trailer for Pray Obey Kill, the terribly named but intriguing HBO documentary series about a murder that resulted in a small Swedish commune getting international attention. It’s a salacious story, and although the first two episodes are a little slow, I’m curious enough to want to see this through to the end. (Almost none of the interviews in this trailer are featured in the first two episodes, which leads me to believe things get a bit more wild in the back half of the show.)

Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) has joined Amazon’s untitled The Boys spin-off in “a lead role,” according to Deadline. But since the outlet doesn’t know anything about her character – no name, no details, nada – let’s just move on, shall we?

While fans wait to see who Jeopardy! hires to be the late Alex Trebek’s full-time replacement, previous champ Buzzy Cohen will be hosting next month’s Tournament of Champions.

Michael Cera, whom I haven’t personally thought about since his ridiculous guest appearance in Twin Peaks: The Return, is co-starring with Amy Schumer in a new Hulu comedy called Life & Beth. Schumer will write, direct, executive produce, and star in the show, which follows a woman who’s life “looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with, she makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.” Cera will play a farmer/chef named John.

Pepi Sonuga (9-1-1, Thriller) and Andrew Dice Clay (Blue Jasmine, A Star Is Born) are the latest actors to join Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, the show that chronicles the whirlwind romance and famous sex tape exploits of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Sonuga plays Melania, Pam’s overprotective best friend and wing-woman. The Dice Man will play a mob guy named Butchie who suffers no fools, but seems to constantly be forced to deal with fools anyway. Lily James and Sebastian Stan play the title roles.

Comedian and actor Rob Delaney (Catastrophe, Deadpool 2) has been cast as a series regular in The Man Who Fell to Earth, the upcoming Showtime adaptation of the 1976 movie that starred David Bowie. This version has Chiwetel Ejiofor in the lead role. Delaney is set to play a guy named “Hatch Flood, the ne’er-do-well of a prominent tech family, whose obsession with the work of a previous visitor from the stars causes him to lose everything, including his family.”