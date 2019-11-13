In this edition of TV Bits:

DC Universe’s Titans has been renewed for a third season

has been renewed for a third season The terrific NBC comedy The Good Place is wrapping up with a 90-minute series finale and a post-show special

is wrapping up with a 90-minute series finale and a post-show special Eli Roth’s History of Horror has been renewed for season 2

has been renewed for season 2 Fresh Off the Boat has been cancelled by ABC

has been cancelled by ABC Showtime’s long-awaited Halo TV show has finally begun production

TV show has finally begun production And more!

Titans, the first DC Universe original series, has been renewed for a third season. Dick Grayson, Rachel Roth aka Raven, Kory Anders aka Starfire, Gar Logan aka Beast Boy, Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove, Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl, and Jason Todd aka Robin will return for more action in Fall 2020.

The Jim Jefferies Show is coming to an end on Comedy Central after three seasons. The star of the series has a new NBC comedy in the works, and the money in network TV is far better than it is in the cable space, so I don’t blame him for trying to capitalize while he has the chance. The show’s final episode airs on November 19, 2019.

Kristen Bell is heading back to NYC – well, her voice is, anyway. Bell, who narrated the original Gossip Girl series on The CW, is returning as the narrator for the upcoming sequel series/reboot on HBO Max.

Speaking of sequel shows: remember the ABC drama Revenge? It’s coming back, baby – and a character from the original series is sticking around for round two. TV Line says the show “will follow a young Latina immigrant who arrives in Malibu to exact revenge on a pharmaceutical dynasty that caused the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family and a global epidemic.” The new protagonist will be guided by one of the original series’ “favorite characters,” but it’s still unclear who exactly that will be. They also report that the title of this show will also be Revenge. Seems a bit weird to not provide any distinction between the shows at all, but what do I know?

Speaking with Radio Times (via The Playlist), author Neil Gaiman revealed that he and co-writers Allan Heinberg and David Goyer are already working on the second season of the Netflix TV adaptation of Gaiman’s acclaimed fantasy comic Sandman, even though the first season is still far from production. “There are three of us, the showrunner Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and me, and we’ve just finished writing the first episode, and plotting and breaking down the first two seasons, so we’ll see what happens next,” Gaiman said. Sandman does not have a release date yet.

Steve Guttenberg made a surprise appearance at this past weekend’s Vulture Festival to celebrate with the anniversary of Party Down. While it’s not in the clip above, conversation turned to a potential Party Down movie, which co-creator Rob Thomas gently shot down while teasing some other kind of continuation instead: “I don’t think a movie’s in the cards,” remarked Thomas, “but in the next year or two we’ll explore some ways to bring the gang back together.” Are we having fun yet???

Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated series which started out as a YouTube show about Dungeons and Dragons, has been picked up for new episodes on Amazon Prime Video. That’s quite the leap! Comic Book Resources says the show “will now consist of two 12-episode seasons” and that Amazon has signed them to a first-look deal to develop new shows as well. Look for season one to hit the streaming site sometime in 2020.

The cast is assembled. The table reads are complete. Production on the @Showtime Halo series is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/KNrPLYx260 — Halo on Showtime (@SHO_Halo) November 8, 2019

Fans have been wanting to see a live-action adaptation of the video game Halo for nearly two decades, and it seems like Showtime is finally close to making that dream a reality. Production is about to begin, and three actors have been added to the cast: Danny Sapani (Doctor Who, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) will play “dedicated military man” Jacob Keys; Olive Gray (Fleabag and Eastenders) is set to portray UNSC Commander Dr. Miranda Keyes; and Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) will play Makee, an orphan raised by the alien Covenant and who shares their hatred of humans.

ABC is giving the ax to Fresh Off the Boat Vultureafter six seasons. Its 14th and 15th episodes will serve as a one-hour series finale, which will air on February 21, 2020, according to Vulture. This comes after star Constance Wu experienced some controversy for expressing grief when the show was previously renewed (her contractual commitment to the show meant that she could not act in a project that she thought would be more creatively fulfilling).

AMC is going ahead with more Eli Roth’s History of Horror, greenlighting a six-episode second season which “will include a deep dive into the cinema realms of magic-wielding witches, misshapen monsters, and infamously evil youngsters.” Hell houses and body horror are also on the menu for this new batch of episodes. “In Season 1, we had the most incredible conversations with the top creators in the field who really helped fans around the world appreciate the horror genre in a new light,” Roth said in a statement. “We look forward to going even deeper in Season 2, bringing out the A-listers to share their stories with everyone for all-time and adding more and more films to the canon.”

NBC has unveiled the return dates for several of its upcoming shows, and if you want to know all of those details, visit Deadline to find out. The only one I care about, however, is Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which launches its 13-episode seventh season on February 6, 2020. That episode will be an hour-long premiere which will air at 8pm, and each subsequent episode will move to the 8:30pm time slot.

And finally, The Good Place comes to an end with a 90-minute series finale on January 30, 2020. Plus, Seth Meyers will host a post-show special featuring the whole cast immediately afterwards. I love this show so much, but I have to admit I’m glad to see it go out on top rather than stumbling along without enough gas in the tank.