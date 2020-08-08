In this edition of TV Bits:

The hilarious Hulu comedy Pen15 gets a new trailer for its second season

gets a new trailer for its second season A new show called Woke introduces animation after the protagonist’s run-in with the police

introduces animation after the protagonist’s run-in with the police Netflix’s Money Heist is coming back

is coming back Inexplicably, so is 1980s sitcom Who’s the Boss?

And more!

Pen15, one of Hulu’s best original shows, is coming back for a second season on September 18, 2020, and I am hyped for it.

Here’s a trailer for a fascinating new series called Woke, about an artist (Lamorne Morris) who has a social awakening after a bad experience with the police: inanimate objects begins speaking to him, and he has to grapple with the idea that all art is political by nature, so it’s up to him to control the politics his work espouses.

Cynthia Erivo (Bad Day at the El Royale) plays Aretha Franklin in season 3 of NatGeo’s Genius: Aretha, where she’s able to “alchemize her life into sonic gold.” Here’s a breezy little behind the scenes featurette about the making of the show.

The popular Netflix series Money Heist (A.K.A. La casa de papel) has been renewed for a fifth and final season. It’s a little surprising that the streaming service has kept it alive for this long – it’s rare for its original shows to run beyond three or four seasons – but the Spanish-language thriller was popular enough that it justified its length. Filming on the new season begins this Monday in Denmark.

Actor Damon Wayans Jr. is reuniting with Happy Endings creator David Caspe and writers Matthew and Daniel Libman for a bounty hunter action comedy series at Peacock. The show revolves around a “struggling married couple who become bounty hunters,” and it only seems right that they should hire Eliza Coupe, who played his character’s wife on Happy Endings, to complete the reunion. Make it happen!

Chip and Joanna Gaines, who are definitely real people and not genetically engineered robots created by an algorithm that got drunk on moonshine, are moving their famous Fixer Upper reality series from HGTV to their new venture, the Magnolia Network. Get the details about the new (but old) show at The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony Pictures Television is developing a Who’s the Boss? sequel series set thirty years after the original show ended, with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano attached to reprise their role as the father and daughter at the center of the series. Because sure, why not.

The ViacomCBS streaming service will launch in early 2021, and will feature content from Showtime, CBS All Access, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, and some first-run Paramount movies. Just what we all need: another streaming service!

The real life Eurovision Song Contest, which just gave a great Netflix movie its title, has inspired a fully American version of the competition show that will pit performers from each state against each other. It’s depressingly American to co-opt something and then exclude others from participating, but best of luck to everyone, I guess?

Singer/actress Selena Gomez is going to star in a new Hulu series called Only Murders in the Building, where she’ll appear opposite comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short and executive produce the series. The premise: all three of their characters are obsessed with true crime, and they suddenly find themselves involved in one.

And speaking of Hulu, the streamer renewed both Love, Victor and Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi for second seasons today.