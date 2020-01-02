In this edition of TV Bits:

Raising Dion, the superhero series produced by and occasionally starring Michael B. Jordan, is coming back for season 2 at Netflix. The first season was the streamer’s most popular kids and family show of 2019, and production on the second season begins sometime this year.

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, its new four-part series starring Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, and Bill Bellamy. Head over to Collider to see more images. The series is directed by Harriet filmmaker Kasi Lemmons and Queen Sugar‘s DeMane Davis, and it lands on March 20, 2020.

I had no idea that an animated Green Eggs & Ham show existed, but it does – and it’s getting a second season.

Grace & Frankie is going off into the sunset after its seventh season, but there’s still some time before that happens. Case in point: the trailer for season 6 just dropped, and it involves the show’s title characters…designing an invention that helps people stand up after sitting on the toilet? Huh. OK then!

Have you watched The Witcher yet? I saw the first episode and haven’t made the time to keep going with it, but here’s a little featurette which lays out the fantasy world and its characters. “It’s a family drama, with monsters,” says one of the executive producers. Intrigued? The whole first season is streaming now.

We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. ? We'll miss him forever. pic.twitter.com/yVjkJONdQ9 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 16, 2019

You don’t have to be a fan of Fuller House to be sad at the news that the dog featured on the series has passed away. RIP, Cosmo.