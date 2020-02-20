In this edition of TV Bits:

Netflix cancels Insatiable after two seasons

after two seasons Lucifer in talks with Netflix for another season

in talks with Netflix for another season The Last O.G. season 3 trailer unveils April premiere date

season 3 trailer unveils April premiere date Superstore renewed by NBC for a sixth season

renewed by NBC for a sixth season And more.

Netflix seems to have lost its taste for Insatiable. The dark revenge comedy starring Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, and Alyssa Milano has been cancelled after two seasons, reports Deadline. The series — which follows Ryan’s overweight Patty after an accident leaves her skinny, newly popular, and with a taste for revenge — had been greeted with controversy over its “body-shaming” ever since it debuted its first trailer.

As far as I know, once the series premiered to mostly negative reviews, that criticism didn’t abate. But Netflix goes by its mysterious viewing numbers, which apparently made the case for a second season of Insatiable. However, it seems like the curiosity over the polarizing series has died down and Netflix won’t be renwewing Insatiable for a third season.

But Netflix is looking to renew another of its shows that was appearing to approach its final season. Lucifer, which began life on Fox before the network cancelled the supernatural drama after three seasons, was set to debut its fifth and final season on Netflix, which had rescued the series for two more seasons after its cancellation by Fox. But, according to Deadline, Netflix is in talks with series producer Warner Bros. TV to renew Lucifer for a sixth season.

Producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, who have been overseeing the show, would reportedly need a new deal with the streamer for Lucifer season 6 to move forward. Netflix would also need to secure star Tom Ellis and other cast members who have already begun to look to other broadcast pilots and networks. If it all works out, Lucifer, which is loosely based on the character introduced in Neil Gaiman’s Sandman comics, would start production for season 6 in September.

NBC has renewed the critically acclaimed sitcom Superstore for a sixth season, joining fellow renewed comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Deadline reports that the America Ferrera-starring comedy continues to rank as one of NBC’s strongest digital performers, and NBC executives have been happy with the creative direction by new showrunners Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green, who took over after Superstore creator Justin Spitzer stepped down to focus on development.

HBO Max has released a new trailer for its forthcoming streaming platform, advertising its impressive collection of beloved movies and TV shows under Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. That includes the coveted streaming rights to Friends, for which WarnerMedia shelled out $425 million, which kicks off this short trailer. The archive of titles on HBO Max includes everything from Hollywood classics like Casablanca to new superhero hits like Wonder Woman and Joker, as well as beloved sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory. It may be the most stacked back catalogue for any new streaming service outside of Disney+, and HBO Max wants you to remember that.

Tracy Morgan’s hit TBS comedy The Last O.G. is set to return for a third season, and the first trailer for the series unveils its April premiere date. The series, which follows Morgan’s ex-con who returns to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood after 15 years in prison, is co-created and executive produced by Jordan Peele through his banner Monkeypaw Productions, and featured the long-awaited onscreen comeback for Morgan. The third season will follow Morgan’s Tray as he is forced to find a new home, and returns to Brooklyn to live the life of a “hood legend,” giving walking tours of the city.

The Last O.G. returns to TBS on April 7, 2020.

Patrick Dempsey stars in the international production Devils, a financial thriller series partly inspired by the financial crisis of 2008. Dempsey stars as bank CEO Dominic Morgan, whose association with Massimo Ruggero (Suburra’s Alessandro Borghi), a ruthless head of trading, gets him involved in an intercontinental financial war raging across Europe. The trailer for it is much more gripping than its description, I promise.

The 10-part drama, produced by Lux Vide and Orange Studio and funded by Sky Studios, is based on the best-selling novel by Italian trader Guido Maria Brera. Devils will premiere on Sky Italia in April 2020. No U.S. release has yet been announced.