In this edition of TV Bits:

MTV is remaking Punk’d and Singled Out, because there is no escaping the past.

Netflix renews Dead to Me for season 2.

A SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff is headed to Nickelodeon.

The Ranch is ending with season 4.

That viral Baby Shark song is becoming a TV show.

Jennifer Aniston says the Friends cast is up for a reunion, if someone wants to get that going.

Remember MTV? Remember shows like Punk’d and Singled Out? Well, MTV Studios has decided to remake both of those show, because it’s easier than coming up with new ideas. Punk’d was hosted by Ashton Kutcher, and was a kind of candid camera show where Kutcher and his team would play elaborate practical jokes on famous people. And Singled Out was a dating show. The new remakes are headed to Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg’s streaming video service that specializes in short content. In keeping with this format, the new Punk’d and Singled Out will run under 10 minutes each. I’m not sure how you can go through an entire show in under 10 minutes, but I guess we’ll find out.

These two. Season 2. Coming soon. ?? pic.twitter.com/oXN2zCMFkV — Dead To Me (@deadtome) June 4, 2019

I have yet to get around to watching Dead To Me, but I’ve heard nothing but good things about it. In fact, the reaction is so good that Netflix just went ahead and gave it a second season. In the first season, “Jen (Christina Applegate) is a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder. Judy (Linda Cardellini) is an optimistic free spirit who’s recently suffered her own tragic loss. When the two women meet at a support group, they become unlikely friends despite their polar-opposite personalities. But as they bond over bottles of wine, Entenmann’s cookies and a shared affinity for The Facts of Life, Judy desperately tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.”

A SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff is headed our way. Deadline reports Nickelodeon has given a green light to Kamp Koral, a CG-animated series that “introduces 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants during his summer at sleepaway camp.” In the show, “SpongeBob and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.” No premiere date is set yet, but production is set to begin this month.

@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019

As Ashton Kutcher himself reveals above, the Netflix series The Ranch is ending with season 4. The 20-episode season will be broken up, with 10 streaming in 2019, and the other 10 arriving in 2020. The “multi-camera family comedy series stars Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert. The show follows Colt’s (Kutcher) return home after a brief and failed semi-pro football career to run the family ranching business with his father Beau (Elliott). Winger stars as Colt’s mother, Maggie, and Cuthbert stars as Abby (Colt’s soon to be fiancé).”

Baby Shark, which is a thing I have never, ever heard of until today, is becoming a TV show. THR reports the viral song will be developed into a series for Nickelodeon. No word on what the show will be about, but I’m guessing sharks. I could be wrong. “Baby Shark is a multiplatform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world,” said Pam Kaufman, president, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products. “Our outstanding creative teams are moving fast to get more ‘Baby Shark’ product across multiple categories to retailers, and our content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans.”

While appearing on The Ellen Show, Jennifer Aniston revealed that the entire cast of Friends is down for some sort of revival or reunion. “Listen, I told you this, I would do it,” the actress said. “The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen, anything can happen.” That’s right, Jen Aniston. Anything can happen. Even a Friends reunion. If you really believe. Friends ran from 1994 to 2004, and is currently streaming in full on Netflix, where people are fond of putting it on in the background while they go about their days.