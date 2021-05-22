In this edition of TV Bits:

Amazon’s Jack Ryan gets some new cast members

See the trailer for Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol

A third Psych movie is in the works

Here's when the final season of Bosch premieres

premieres And more!

Here’s the first trailer for Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, a prequel that shows the origins of the symbologist character portrayed by Tom Hanks in the Ron Howard movies. Our pal Dan Trachtenberg directed the pilot of this series, which debuts on Peacock soon.

Speaking of things your dad might like, all eight episodes of the seventh and final season of Bosch are set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on June 25, 2021. But if you’re despondent about the ending of the show, fear not: a spin-off is already in the works that sounds like it will basically be a continuation of the main story.

Let’s get all of the dad-centric stuff out of the way up top, shall we? Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, another Amazon series, has cast several folks for its upcoming third season. Betty Gabriel (Get Out) is set to play the Chief of Station, Elizabeth Wright. James Cosmo (His Dark Materials) will play Luca, Peter Guinness (Cursed) will play Petr, Nina Hoss (Little Sister) will play Alena, and Alexej Manvelov (Before We Die) will play Alexei. Here’s the synopsis for season 3:

Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds Jack Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict. In addition to Krasinski, returning for the third season of the dramatic series are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November.

If you missed out on the whole Quibi fiasco but are still curious about some of the shows that now-defunct streaming service produced, 30 of the Quibi originals have been converted into Roku Originals, and will be available to users for free starting on May 20, 2021.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh has been cancelled after two years. But if you’re a fan of the former YouTube star, it sounds like you’ll be able to see her soon in a comedy project she’s working on for Netflix with Blackish creator Kenya Barris.

Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) and Ron Funches (Harley Quinn) are set to co-host a summertime competitive game show called Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide on NBC. The ten-episode series premieres on August 8, 2021, and “will take the spirit of the classic backyard slide and transform it into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize. Pairs of siblings, best friends, couples and co-workers from all walks of life will compete in multiple rounds of games, including Human Pong, Body Bowling, Cornhole, Bocce Fall and many more. The two teams that make it to the final challenge will take on the Big Slipper, a colossal multi-part slide meant for only the bravest and boldest players as it determines who will earn the championship title.”

Here’s the trailer for Monsters at Work, the new Pixar show set in the Monsters Inc. universe that’s coming to Disney+ on July 2, 2021.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became owners of a soccer club in Wales last year, but just like Ted Lasso, they don’t have any experience with the sport. So they figured they might as well film their exploits for an FX docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham. Here’s the synopsis: “In 2020, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) teamed up to purchase the team in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. That said, they are serious about their investment in Wrexham, improving the club and doing right by the townspeople.”

Adam McKay’s untitled Los Angeles Lakers series for HBO continues to gain more cast members. The latest additions: Gillian Jacobs (Community) will play coach Pat Riley’s wife Chris, and Wood Harris (The Wire) will portray NBA player Spencer Hayward, who pioneered the ability to jump straight into the pros without graduating from a college team.

I completely missed the Psych train when that show was airing on USA from 2006-2014, but I know the show has a strong following and they’ll be glad to hear that a third Psych film is officially in the works with James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill coming back to play Shawn and Gus. It’s called Psych 3: This is Gus, and it “picks up on the eve of Gus and Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) shotgun wedding and the birth of their first child, ‘Baby Guster.’ Before the nuptials can go down, Shawn and ‘Groomzilla’ Gus must embark on a mission to track down Selene’s estranged husband. Timothy Omundson’s Lassiter, meanwhile, grapples with the future of his career.” Production begins this summer, and the new movie (the third in the Psych series) will eventually premiere on Peacock.

And finally, here’s the trailer for Home Before Dark season 2, which stars Brooklyn Prince (The Florida Project) and Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe). I thought the first season was pretty solid overall, and this looks like a significant step up in terms of scale. I’m mostly curious to see if this new mystery will have the same grounded and relatable history that the primary mystery of season one had, or if this show might have been better off quitting while it was ahead.