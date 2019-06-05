In this edition of TV Bits:

Kelsey Grammer gives an update about that potential Frasier revival

gives an update about that potential revival Arnold Schwarzenegger is lined up to play a Stan Lee superhero

is lined up to play a superhero Check out the trailer for a new Netflix series starring Gabriel Iglesias

Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears is getting a movie and a spin-off

is getting a movie and a spin-off And more!

Remember the news from last year that a Frasier reboot might be on the way? Well, the former-and-possibly-future Frasier himself, Kelsey Grammer, went on an English talk show called Lorraine (via Digital Spy) and explained that there are currently “six different ideas” percolating about what he calls “a continuation” of the show. “It’s a fun idea, they are all – they are similar but it’s [about] a new life in a new city. That kind of thing is where we headed.” Do you hear that sound? It’s faint, but it’s the blues, tossed salad, and scrambled eggs churning together in an embryonic mass, just waiting for the right moment to burst forth into life once again.

Here’s the trailer for a thing I will never, ever, ever watch, but will somehow probably end up being the most-watched Netflix original series. I know a lot of people work on shows like these, and some of them are probably very nice, but can someone please fire this hack sitcom crap directly into the sun forever?

The Cartoon Network series We Bare Bears, which follows the adventures of Grizz (Eric Edelstein), Panda (Bobby Moynihan), and Ice Bear (Demetri Martin), is getting its own TV movie and a spin-off show. The L.A. Times says We Bare Bears the Movie “will follow the stackable bear bros as their love of food trucks and internet fame leads to a bit of unexpected mayhem” and the trio “will find themselves having to go on a wild, dangerous and likely hilarious adventure to escape a foe who threatens to tear them apart.” Meanwhile, Cartoon Network is working on a spin-off series centered on the Baby Bears – younger versions of the main show’s primary characters.

Action movie icon Arnold Schwarzenegger is no stranger to being paired with kids for comedic effect – he did that very thing in the 1990 movie Kindergarten Cop. Now he’ll play a similar role in Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, where he’ll lend his voice to a character named Arnold Armstrong, a former superhero and current gym teacher who has to teach five-year-old kids how to use their newfound superpowers for good. Lee came up with the concept, and Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza is writing the show.

According to Charlie Day‘s recent Instagram post, the gang is back together and production has begun on season 14 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This will tie the show with The Adventures of Ozzy and Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy in American television history. Not bad for a bunch of guys who filmed a test pilot for the show with a camcorder in their backyard.

In a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail explained why the show is coming to an end before many (even those at his network home) wanted it to:

“When we went into the writers room for the fourth season, I put the last two episodes on the board because I always knew what the last two were, and I said, ‘Here’s where we are from the end of season three, how many more episodes are there without treading water?’ Everyone had thought, ‘Oh, we definitely have two more seasons left.’ But there weren’t. It was basically one last season [worth of material]. So, I went to the network [USA] and everybody was like, ‘No, this can’t be the last season.’ And we kept talking about it and talking about it and there was a lot of anxiety because nobody wants it to end right now — the cast didn’t want it to end, the network didn’t want it to end. But then you start asking yourself, ‘Is this is the only story I can tell?’ I’ve got five million other ideas.”

And here’s one for all you Suits-heads out there: Patrick J. Adams, the former co-lead of the USA Network series, is returning to the show for its final season. The character moved to Seattle with his wife (Meghan Markle) at the end of the seventh season, but Variety reports that Adams “will reprise his role as Mike Ross at mid-season to get involved in a case that will put him toe to toe with his former mentor Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).” Better start planning those Suits reunion parties now! The show’s final season premieres on July 17, 2019.