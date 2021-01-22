In this edition of TV Bits:

Following the success of its first pandemic-filmed special episode, Euphoria is releasing its second special episode, titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” early on HBO Max. The special episode, which is directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and centers around Hunter Schaefer’s Jules “over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year,” is set to hit HBO Max on January 22 at 9 P.M. EST ahead of the HBO premiere on January 24 at 9 P.M. EST. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with Levinson. Watch the trailer for the episode above.

Paul Feig’s beloved (and far too short-lived) coming-of-age dramedy Freaks and Geeks is coming to Hulu next week, with its original soundtrack intact. The show’s absence from streaming services for the past few years owes to licensing complications over its perfect ’80s soundtrack — which includes the likes of The Moody Blues, The Who, Van Halen, Styx, XTC, Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick, Rush, and The Grateful Dead — but AV Club confirmed with Viacom that Hulu fought to preserve the music.

The complete one-season series will be available to stream beginning January 25, featuring before-they-were-famous faces Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Martin Starr, Busy Phillips, and John Francis Daley in all their awkward teen glory.

Peacock is going back to Bayside. The NBCUniversal streaming platform has renewed the Saved by the Bell for a 10-episode second season, continuing the story after Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) staged a walkout in the season finale in order to keep the Douglas High students at Bayside. Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario.

HBO’s new docuseries, produced by Mark and Jay Duplass, tells the story of mysterious entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael, “a trans woman who rose to prominence when she released a fuel-efficient three-wheeled vehicle during the 1970s gas crisis.” The four-part docuseries tells the story of Carmichael’s life “through fraud, family, identity and the pitfalls of the American Dream.” The Lady and the Dale premieres January 31 at 9 P.M. on HBO Max.