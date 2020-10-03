In this edition of TV Bits:

According to Deadline, the CW is developing a “romantic mystery comedy drama” called I’m In Love With The Dancer From My Bat Mitzvah. The series comes from creator Ilana Wolpert, who was an assistant on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and the show will be executive produced by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Rachel Bloom and PEN15 executive producer Debbie Liebling. The series “follows a young woman on the cusp of college graduation, who, after being romantically rejected by her best friend, becomes obsessed with a dancer from her bat mitzvah, leading her and her friends down a dangerous rabbit hole of criminal conspiracy. Inspired by real events, it calls into question the stories we tell ourselves and the lengths we’ll go to delay dealing with reality.” Honestly, this all sounds pretty delightful.

These days more and more streaming platforms are making “watch parties” available, where people can watch movies or TV shows together without leaving their houses (since we’re all still dealing with a deadly virus). Now, Sling TV is following suit. Gizmodo says Sling TV launched their own version of a watch party as a beta feature today, adding that “anyone—including free accounts—can join a co-watching party right now.” The watch party feature is available through Google Chrome and “supports both live audio and video features during group watch sessions with up to four people.” And while it’s available for free for now, only paid subscribers can use it after this month. So you might want to act fast.

Liv Tyler‘s days on 9-1-1: Lone Star are at an end, at least for now. Deadline says the actress won’t return for the second season “due to circumstances related to family and travel during the pandemic.” Tyler’s character won’t be recast, just in case she wants to return someday. “What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star,” Tim Minear, the series’ co-creator, told Deadline. “We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake.”

SEX EDUCATION S3 CAST NEWS: ~@jemimakirke is joining as Moordale's new headmistress ‘Hope’

~Dua Saleh (@doitlikedua) is playing ‘Cal’, a student who clashes with Hope

~Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) is playing ‘Peter Groff’, Mr Groff’s more successful/less modest older brother pic.twitter.com/zkfGCm9hje — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2020

Sex Education season 3 is adding some new cast members: Jemina Kirke, Dua Saleh, and Jason Isaacs are all now on the Netflix series about “Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean.” Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson star. Kirke and Isaacs will be guest stars in season 3, while Saleh is recurring. Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2021.

You’re going to have to wait a long, long time to see the Superstore season 6 premiere. And by that, I mean only an extra week. NBC announced that the new season, which was supposed to premiere on October 22, will now arrive on October 29. This will be the final season for star America Ferrera, who will exit the show on the 100th episode airing November 5.

According to Deadline, The Witcher season 2 has recast the new character Witcher Eskel. Thue Ersted Rasmussen had been cast in the role, and had even filmed scenes, before production had to shut down due to the coronavirus. Now that things are gearing back up, Rasmussen’s schedule has required the show to find a new actor, and they have – Basil Eidenbenz. Rasmussen posted the following about his departure:

Quibi is still around – and so is 50 States of Fright, their horror series that focuses on spooky stories from various states. New episodes are available now, and you can check out a trailer for them below. The episodes are:

Iowa: Almost There – With the ghost of her dead mother terrorizing her, an engineer must fix a turbine in the middle of Iowa while a storm rages.

Written by: Scott Beck & Bryan Woods

Starring: Taissa Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Katie Stuart

Washington: 13 Steps to Hell – When a sister descends a strange underground stairwell adjacent to an overgrown Washington cemetery to retrieve her little brother’s lost toy, she finds more than she bargained for at the bottom of the steps.

Written by: Sarah Conradt

Directed by: Lee Cronin

Starring: Rory Culkin, Lulu Wilson

Colorado: Red Rum – When a bunch of “influencers” descend on Colorado’s most haunted hotel, they find themselves the victims of a bunch of spirits who just want to be left alone.

Written by: Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei

Directed by: Daniel Goldhaber

Starring: Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Victoria Justice, Colin Ford

Missouri: Dogwood – Azalea – When a young girl moves to a new town in rural Missouri with her family, she makes a new friend of a very old and angry soul.

Written by: Cate Devaney

Directed by: Cate Devaney

Starring: Erica Tremblay, Elizabeth Reaser, Warren Christie