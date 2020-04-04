In this edition of TV Bits:

Watch a teaser for Money Heist: Part 4.

Netflix just announced new unscripted shows, including a new Marie Kondo series.

Giancarlo Esposito broke a bunch of darksabers while filming The Mandalorian.

Danai Gurira says goodbye to The Walking Dead.

Family Guy characters have their own podcast now.

Scott Z. Burns is making a musical series for AMC.

NBC has pulled a New Amsterdam pandemic episode.

Will and Grace series finale gets a date.

The CW is delaying new episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl.

What’s better than a heist? How about a Money Heist?! The Netflix series has dropped a teaser for its fourth season. This season “begins in chaos: the professor thinks that Lisbon has been executed, Rio and Tokyo have blown up an army tank and Nairobi is struggling between life and death. The gang is going through one of its toughest moments and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will put the heist in serious danger.” The series arrives April 4 on Netflix.

Speaking of Netflix, they just announced a slew of returning and new unscripted shows – including a new series featuring everyone’s favorite tidying-up expert, Marie Kondo. And best of all, you can even audition to take part in these shows. Here are the details

Rhythm + Flow – Season 2 Let the games begin! Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris return, looking for the next hip-hop sensation in season two of the music competition series Rhythm + Flow. The judges will join other industry legends in a multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists looking for their come up. Auditions are now open at RhythmAndFlow.com . The Circle – Seasons 2 and 3 Season one challenged contestants to win over their fellow players without seeing each other in this modern social experiment competition. Host Michelle Buteau returns as all new contestants and catfish enter The Circle vying for a $100K prize — but new strategies, challenges, and twists are in store for the next two U.S. seasons. In a game where anyone can be anyone, who will be the next winner? Casting is open at TheCircleCasting.com . Love Is Blind – Seasons 2 and 3 Is Love Blind? Season one’s emotional roller coaster proved it can be for some, but hosts Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey (obviously) will ask the question again as new singles prepare to enter the pods for the dating experiment. Season two is currently casting in Chicago with season three to follow. Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo In 2019, Marie Kondo’s method of tidying up changed the way the world viewed organization. In this new series, Marie and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways. Visit TidyMyTown.com to nominate a town for Marie Kondo’s new joy-sparking mission!

I don’t care much about those other shows, but I’m all-in on new Marie Kondo. Save us from our mess, Marie Kondo. We need you.

One of the most talked-about moments in The Mandalorian season 1 was when Giancarlo Esposito fired up a darksaber. It may have looked cool, but according to Esposito, filming it was another story. Speaking with IMDB, Esposito talked about handling the weapon, and how much trouble he had:

“I’m decent. I’m getting better. But you have to respect the power of it, the energy of it. It’s long, dude. I’ve bopped myself three times already. Pop in the head, I’m like oh my God, what do I do? I start laughing. People look at me, they want me to be the expert right off the bat, because I’m the bad ass. But you know what? It takes practice. So we have long ones, we have short ones. Because sometimes they have to put it in. And guess what? I can say this? I can say it, I can say it. I’m going through it in my head, spoilers, blah blah blah. I can say it. I’ve broken three of those bad boys.”

Esposito will be back for the second season of The Mandalorian, which is set to arrive this November.

Danai Gurira has parted ways with The Walking Dead, and the actress penned a heartfelt goodbye to the fans above. You can read it on her Instagram, or, if you don’t feel like clicking the link, here’s the full text:

Is it possible to feel your heart is broken and overwhelmed with love all at once? Leaving Michonne was one of the hardest things I have ever done. I am so grateful for the kindness, beauty, and generosity of love that I have received over the last couple days. I have change and grown living in this role which has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play. The astounding Walking Dead fandom who supported the characters we created and the world we strived to bring to life are the ones who made this incredible journey. possible. To receive so much love from you means everything to me. Thank you to the amazing cast and crew I had the pleasure and honor to work with to tell this tory. SO many incredible human beings. I leave knowing with every ounce of my being how hard it is to find that type of community and connection. People who have your back, true collaborators who are pursuing the story above all things and who are pouring it out with love and abundance. The balm in it all is this amazing family I have gained. Everyone, from Andy Lincoln to every last faithful fan, everyone is #TWDFamily, and I am so thankful for that family. And I know it never stops. We will continue to grow and be together in various ways along the journey. We have touched each other. And so, it never ends. Thank you so much for the videos and tributes; for all the messages of love and support. For sharing what Michonne meant to you. They have enriched me so much during this difficult time in the world. I cannot express my love and gratitude enough.

Family Guy, a series that somehow still exists, is trying to help everyone stuck inside with a podcast. And not just any podcast, but one hosted by characters Stewie and Brian. Seth MacFarlane, who created the series and provides the voices for both the characters, did it all himself, and you can hear it above. It’s amusing, I guess, if you still like Family Guy.

Scott Z. Burns, who wrote Contagion and wrote and directed the fantastic – and underseen – The Report, has a new project. According to Collider, Burns is set to write National Anthem, an 8-part musical series from AMC. The show is described as “a tragically funny musical dramedy about a middle class midwestern family tumbling down the ladder of American society who periodically burst into song as they struggle to catch themselves.” The music will be produced by T Bone Burnett, while The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn is handling the lyrics and music. That’s a pretty stellar line-up all around.

The medical drama New Amsterdam was all set to release an episode about a pandemic in New York. But, as you may have noticed, this is probably the worst possible time for that. So NBC has pulled the episode in question. “I am a writer of fiction. But if I may say, the world needs a lot less fiction right now, and a lot more facts,” said series creator David Schulner, which is a pretty admirable stance. The episode will air eventually, when all of…this…is over.

Will and Grace is ending…again. The sitcom got itself a revival, and now that revival is coming to a close. The final episode of Will and Grace will air on NBC April 23, and comes with the following synopsis:

With the apartment packed up, Will (McCormack) is determined not to reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace (Debra Messing), on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. Karen (Megan Mullally) goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. Jack’s (Sean Hayes) dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility. Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez guest star

I’ve never watched a single episode of this show, so I have no thoughts to share here! But if you’re a fan, be sure to catch the finale.

Coronavirus has shut down a lot of productions, which means that many TV shows have decided to delay episodes they have finished to avoid gaps. Supergirl and Batwoman are two such shows taking this approach. The CW now plans to air re-runs, and it’s unclear when the new episodes will start up again. But look at it this way: now’s your chance to get caught up with these shows.