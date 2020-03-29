In this edition of TV Bits:

Showtime has changed the schedule of Black Monday and two other shows.

Watch a trailer for Billions season 5.

The Crown was able to beat the coronavirus and wrap early.

Star Trek: Short Treks coming to Blu-ray in June.

ESPN is airing an encore presentation of O.J.: Made in America.

The coronavirus scare is causing many TV shows to shut down production, which means several things are going to be delayed. Showtime was planning on debuting two episodes of Black Monday season 2 a week, but since the second season hasn’t had a chance to wrap yet, they’re changing things up. Instead, they’ll premiere one episode per week beginning March 22, and continuing through Sunday, April 12. Meanwhile, two of their new documentary shows, Outcry and Love Fraud, are moving to a later date this year.

One upcoming Showtime season that did manage to wrap is Billions season 5, which now has a trailer. In this season, “Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney. Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where they must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. This season, the struggle for power becomes a struggle for survival, and all characters must adapt or risk extinction. Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author.” The new season debuts on Sunday, May 3.

While many shows are being forced to halt production, Netflix’s The Crown was able to get ahead of the curve and wrap filming on season 4 early. EW says the show, which was shooting in the U.K., rushed through the last of its production to finish a day early, ensuring that the series wouldn’t have to shut down, and that the new season would arrive on Netflix sometime this year. Season 4 is going to be the second-to-last season of the show, with season 5 concluding the saga of Quen Elizabeth II’s reign so far.

Star Trek: Short Treks is headed to Blu-ray. For the first time ever, all nine CBS All Access shorts are being compiled into one collection, due out on Blu-ray and DVD June 2. The shorts include “Runaway”, “Calypso”, “The Brightest Star”, “The Escape Artist”, “Q&A”, “The Trouble with Edward”, “Ask Not”, “Ephraim & Dot”, and “The Girl Who Made the Stars.” The following special features are included:

COMING OF AGE – Tied to the “Runaway” short, the ?rst installment of the new Short Trek format was written by executive producers Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman about Tilly ?nding a stowaway with whom she can relate. In this behind-the-scenes interview, Kurtzman, Director Maja Vrvilo and star Mary Wiseman talk about the use of the short to give the audience further insight into Tilly’s character.

SHALL WE DANCE – Writer Michael Chabon and Director Olatunde Osunsanmi discuss the challenges of creating a compelling story with only one on-screen character in the familiar setting of the U.S.S Discovery for the “Calypso” short.

FIRST CONTACT: KAMINAR – A deep dive into “The Brightest Star” short and creating Saru’s backstory with the Star Trek actors and writers.

COVERED IN MUDD – Tied to “The Escape Artist” short, an interview with star Rainn Wilson about directing the Harry Mudd short and his experience on both sides of the camera.

ENSIGN SPOCK’S FIRST DAY – Writer Michael Chabon talks about writing for Ensign Spock and ?nding hidden talents in relation to the “Q&A” short.

HERE COMES TRIBBLE – Fans will dive into “The Trouble with Edward” short as prop master Mario Moreira discusses bringing back the beloved Tribble for the shorts.

SCORE! – A behind-the-curtain discussion with Oscar® and Grammy® Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino about taking the reins on “Ephraim and Dot,” and directing and composing for Star Trek: Short Treks.

BEDTIME STORIES – Writer Brandon Schultz, director Olatunde Osunsanmi and actor Kenric Green (“Mike Burnham”) discuss the development of “The Girl Who Made the Stars,” the animated Short Trek about a bedtime story.

THE MAKING OF “SHORT TREKS” – An in-depth discussion with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and more about how and why the new concept Short Treks were made.

TWO AUDIO COMMENTARIES – Featuring Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet providing commentary for the “Runaway” short, and star Anson Mount providing commentary for the “Ask Not” short.

Since we’re all stuck inside, ESPN wants to fill our days with plenty of content. To do so, they’re presenting an encore presentation of their fantastic 30 for 30 documentary O.J.: Made in America. The five-part documentary will air over four nights from March 23-26. Here are the specifics:

Monday, March 23

7 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 1”

9 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 2”

Tuesday, March 24

7 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 2”

9 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 3”

Wednesday, March 25

7 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 3”

9 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 4”

Thursday, March 26

7 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 4”

9 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 5”

If you’ve yet to see this, I highly recommend it. The doc doesn’t just cover the Simpson murder trial – it covers Simpson’s entire life while also delving into race relations in America, and how they affected the verdict in Simpson’s trial.