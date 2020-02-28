In this edition of TV Bits:

Because The Walking Dead will never die, there are spin-offs, and movies, and video games, and so on. A new spin-off series is called The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which is set in Nebraska ten years after the apocalypse. In the show, “the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.” You can watch two different previews for the series above as you await the April 12, 2020 premiere.

Sorry, Riverdale fans – two cast members are leaving. According to TV Guide, Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols are both departing the show. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities,” said Ulrich, while Nichols added: “I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family.” Both actors will leave before the arrival of season 5.

Atypical is ending. Netflix renewed the Robia Rashid-created series for a fourth and final season. “I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of Atypical,” Rashid said, via TVLine. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story. Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.” The series follows “Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who has decided he is ready for romance. In order to start dating — and hopefully find love — Sam will need to be more independent, which also sends his mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) on her own life-changing path.”

Schitt’s Creek actress Annie Murphy has landed the lead in AMC’s wonderfully titled Kevin Can F*** Himself. Per THR, the series “centers on Murphy’s Allison, a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. The eight-episode, hourlong series will look to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as viewers watch what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life.” There’s no release date yet.

AMC’s new series Dispatches from Elsewhere looks like it’s going to be one of those shows that’s hard to explain. Perhaps this sneak peek will help. The series “centers around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.” Look for it on March 1.