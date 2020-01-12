In this edition of TV Bits:

Need a Thor/Loki fix in between Thor films? You might want to check out Ragnarok, a Norwegian series that transplants Norse mythology into a modern-day high school setting. The series “is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story revolves around the inhabitants of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we’re headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time…” The show will arrive on Netflix January 31.

A new season of Better Things is headed to FX, and here’s the first trailer. The series, which stars and was created by Pamela Adlon is “the story of Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, an English expatriate who lives across the street. Whether she’s earning a living, navigating her daughters’ changing lives, or trying to have one of her own, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor.” Season 4 arrives on March 5.

If you were very upset that Mark-Paul Gosselaar wouldn’t be returning for the Saved by the Bell revival, I have some good news. The once and future Zack Morris is indeed coming back. Zack Morris was originally written as an off-screen character for the show, but now that’ll change, according to THR. In the revival, “When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.” The series will star Josie Totah as “Lexi, who is described as a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High, who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.”

I’ve never seen a single episode of Grey’s Anatomy, so I am 100% unfamiliar with actor Justin Chambers and his character Alex Karev. But, according to THR, he’s leaving. Chambers is one of only four original Grey’s Anatomy to remain with the show since the pilot, and now, after 15 years, he’s moving on. “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time,” the actor said. “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.” Chambers’ final episode has already aired.