In this edition of TV Bits:

Are you ready kids? A SpongeBob SquarePants game show is in the works.

Big Bang Theory retrospective airing following series finale.

Westworld season 3 adds Vincent Cassel to cast.

Evangeline Lilly will star in Vudu’s first original series.

Child’s Play TV series will premiere on SYFY in 2020.

According to the L.A. Times, Viacom Digital Studios is set to create a SpongeBob SquarePants game show, because sure – why not? The show will “feature two SpongeBob super fans competing to win the Golden Pineapple by completing messy stunts, answering trivia questions and competing in SpongeBob-themed games.” This isn’t headed to traditional TV, though. Instead, it’ll be on Facebook and the SpongeBob YouTube channel. So if you’re a super fan of SpongeBob, maybe consider trying out.

As far as I’m concerned, The Big Bang Theory can’t go off the air soon enough. But it’s also one of the most popular shows ever, so someone, somewhere, must like it. Fans may be sad the series is coming to an end on May 16, but they might be interested to know that a retrospective titled Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell will air after the finale airs. Per TV Line, the retrospective will “lead fans on a trip down memory lane, sharing some of the best-kept backstage secrets and personal memories from the past 12 years. They will reveal their favorite moments playing beloved characters Leonard and Penny, and revisit some of the most memorable stories from The Big Bang Theory Stage. In addition, the special will feature a tour of the iconic sets, including Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment” as well as “unforgettable clips and interviews.” The Big Bang Theory series finale airs at 8 pm on May 16, followed by an episode of Young Sheldon at 9:30 pm. After that, you can watch this retrospective.

Vincent Cassel, an actor with memorable roles in Black Swan, Eastern Promises, Irreversible and more, has joined the cast of Westworld season 3. Specific details on Cassel’s new character are scarce, but THR says they’ve confirmed he’ll be playing a villain. Cassel always turns in a performance worth paying attention to, so I’m interested to see what he brings to the series. That said, I really hope Westworld season 2 – which won’t premiere until 2020 – manages to improve on the many flaws of season 2, which started off great and then quickly went off the rails.

Vudu wants to get in on this original series action, so they’re making a sci-fi drama called Albedo. The streaming platform has lined-up Ant-Man and Lost star Evangeline Lilly to star. Per Deadline, Albedo is “set 150 years in the future. Detective Vivien Coleman (Lilly) is dispatched to the edge of our solar system to investigate a scientist’s mysterious death on board an isolated space station. She soon finds herself trapped and cut-off from Earth, along with the station’s small crew of brilliant scientists – all murder suspects – all harboring their own secrets… What begins as a classic murder mystery evolves into a fight for survival that may threaten the future of our species.” Up until now, Vudu was primarily used to stream digital movies. But more and more platforms want to own their own material in this streaming age. Will this work out for Vudu? We’ll see.

There might be a Child’s Play remake coming, but the original series is still kicking. Franchise creator Don Mancini is bringing the O.G. Chucky from the big to the small screen with a Child’s Play TV series, and now we know when we’ll get to see it. Mancini himself (via Bloody Disgusting) confirmed that the show will premiere in 2020. The series has found a home on SYFY, and original Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif is expected to return as well. So even if the remake movie ends up being disappointed, we’ll still have the Child’s Play TV series to look forward to.