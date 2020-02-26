Josh Peck‘s Turner hasn’t found his Hooch yet, but he’s found two female leads to star in Disney+’s Turner & Hooch opposite him. Lyndsy Fonseca and Carra Patterson have been cast in the Disney+ TV series remake of Turner & Hooch the buddy cop comedy movie originally starring Tom Hanks as an uptight police officer who gets partnered with a dog. Peck is stepping into Hanks’ big shoes as Turner, though we haven’t heard news yet of who will play Hooch. But as we ponder whether Hooch will be a real dog or a computer-animated canine, here’s who Fonseca and Patterson will be playing in the Turner and Hooch cast.

Deadline reports Fonsesca (Nikita) and Patterson (The Arrangement) have been cast as the female leads of Turner & Hooch, opposite the already-cast Josh Peck. Peck is playing Josh Turner, a buttoned-up U.S. marshal who inherits an unruly dog as a partner — a bit of a departure from the police detective Scott Turner played by Hanks in the 1989 movie.

Fonseca, who has appeared in genre shows like Agent Carter and Nikita, will be playing Turner’s sister Laura, a mother of a 7-year-old son. Here is the description of Laura Turner per Deadline: “Like the rest of her family, Laura is still coming to terms with the death of their father. A dog lover, who currently owns special needs dogs, Laura (with Matthew) brings over their father’s legacy to Scott, a huge slobbery dog named Hooch. Laura is close to both her brother and mother—with whom she discovers that their father’s death may not have been an accident.”

Meanwhile, Patterson, who is best known for appearing as a series regular in the E! drama The Arrangement, is set to play Turner’s partner and foil, Jessica. “Brave and quick-thinking on the job (though sometimes her sense of humor gets her in trouble), Jessica genuinely respects and supports Scott. Happily married to Grady, Jessica has no problem with Scott’s new sidekick, a slobbery dog named Hooch, and she’s willing to bring Hooch to work with them on a tough case,” Deadline describes of Patterson’s character.

It seems like the Disney+ Turner & Hooch, which is created by Burn Notice creator Matt Nix and 20th Century Fox TV, will be more than just the Turner and Hooch dynamic, adding a diverse supporting cast for Turner and his maybe-CGI dog to interact with. Turner & Hooch will have 12 hour-long episodes and has already received a series order from Disney+.