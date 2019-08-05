Tuca & Bertie joins the list of Netflix shows that got cancelled too soon. Since Netflix does not release their numbers, it’s confusing as to why some shows are cancelled and others are not. Tuca & Bertie was created by Lisa Hanawalt and produced by Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and only had one season.

Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong starred as two birds who are neighbors and best friends. The style of anthropomorphic animals was similar to Bojack Horseman, but with less of a showbiz angle. Haddish was on a Television Critics Association panel for her ABC series Kids Say the Darndest Things, which premieres October 6. After the panel, /Film and other reporters asked Haddish about efforts to find Tuca & Bertie a new home.

Netflix is Not the End of Tuca & Bertie

It used to be Netflix would rescue shows like Arrested Development, Lucifer and Designated Survivor. Now, other networks are rescuing cancelled Netflix shows. For example, Pop is going to air the fourth season of One Day at a Time.

“I talk to the creator and we definitely are going to make it go somewhere,” Haddish said. “It’s going to go. I love Tuca & Bertie. It’s going to end up somewhere.”

I love Haddish’s confidence. Certainly with a movie star like Haddish behind her, other networks will be listening. “Yeah, I’m confident in all things I do,” she said..

When the news of Tuca & Bertie’s cancellation broke, Haddish had a 30 minute live chat with her fans to talk about it. She’s also using press opportunities like this to talk about Tuca & Bertie, and if you look at her slate, Haddish will have a lot of projects for which she’ll do press and can talk about the series further.

“I talk about it all the time so I don’t know what’s going to happen though,” Haddish said.

That’s okay. We don’t need answers yet. Just keep talking about it. We’re listening, and make other people listen.

One issue holding back some cancelled Netflix shows is that their conflicts say they are exclusive to Netflix. Haddish says that’s not an issue for Tuca & Bertie.

“I don’t think so,” Haddish said. “I don’t think so.”

No News on Girls Trip 2 Yet

The film that launched Haddish into this lucrative phase with multiple film and television projects was Girls Trip. The ensemble comedy was a big enough hit that Universal announced a Girls Trip 2. Haddish has not seen a script yet.

“No, I have not gotten a script for Girls Trip 2,” Haddish said.

The first Girls Trip was set in New Orleans. Haddish does not even know yet where they will take their second Girls Trip.

“I have no idea,” Haddish said. “I would like it to go somewhere. I have a lot of my own personal ideas but I don’t know.”