Apple TV+ is trying its hand at British comedy with its new series staring Black Mirror alums Rafe Spall and Esther Smith. Trying comes from writer Andy Wolton (The Coopers vs the Rest) and is directed by Jim O’Hanlon (Catastrophe), the latter of which feels like a big influence on the adoption comedy. Watch the Trying trailer below.

Trying Trailer

Spall and Smith star in Trying as Jason and Nikki, a charming British couple who turn to adoption after having difficulty conceiving, and in the process of being vetted for adoption by a counselor (Imelda Staunton), go through your garden-variety challenges, hijinks, and dysfunctional family and friends. In the trailer, Jason and Nikki put their relationship to the test as they try to prove that they can be good parents, but despite the sobering subject of the series, Trying seems to deal with it all with a light hand.

Trying seems like it could fill the dry-writted screwball British comedy hole that fellow British export Catastrophe left behind, which is fitting considering Catastrophe director Jim O’Hanlon is behind the camera. Trying comes to Apple TV+ from BBC Studios and will consist of eight episodes, each running 30 minutes long.

Here is the synopsis for Trying:

All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) want is a baby—but it’s the one thing they just can’t have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can’t start a family? They already went through The Sopranos in a weekend. After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they’re ready to be parents? Co-starring BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris, and written by Andy Wolton, Trying is a new comedy series from Apple TV+ and BBC Studios about a thirtysomething couple and their friends learning to grow up, settle down, and find someone to love.

Trying premieres on Apple TV+ on May 1, 2020.