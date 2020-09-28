At this year’s Comic-Con at Home, Mondo revealed that they were working on a tenth anniversary re-release of Daft Punk’s propulsive score for Disney’s Tron: Legacy. Details were scarce at the time, but now a new report sheds some light on what fans can expect and shows off some of artist Matt Taylor‘s artwork. Ready to get de-rezzed all over again? Give me your best wild-eyed Michael Sheen impression and meet me below for the details.

Tron Legacy Vinyl From Mondo

Collider was able to share a couple of first-look images from the forthcoming collaboration between Mondo and Walt Disney Records for this tenth anniversary re-release. If you purchased this soundtrack in CD form (hey, that was still a thing ten years ago!), you may not have received the full track list: certain songs were released as bonus tracks only at specific retailers. But the original vinyl version of the score actually included many of those bonus tracks (albeit in a different track listing order), and Mo Shafeek, Mondo’s creative director of music, explained that this version is “a direct repressing of what was released on the original vinyl album, which did feature a full collection of bonus tracks.”

So while this re-release doesn’t include anything new in the music side of things, it does include some gorgeous new artwork from one of Mondo’s most frequent collaborators, artist Matt Taylor. He’s generated some jaw-dropping work for the company over the years, and he’s back at it again here with a dynamic circular cover featuring stars Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, and Michael Sheen.

In a press release, Mondo calls this “one of our holy grail releases” and lays out an official description of what fans have in store:

Mondo, in partnership with Walt Disney Records, is proud to present the 10th anniversary pressing of Daft Punk’s incredible soundtrack to the film TRON: LEGACY. Composed by Daft Punk and arranged and orchestrated by Joseph Trapanese, the score for TRON: LEGACY took over two years to complete in a purpose-built studio created by Disney for the iconic duo. It features a stunning mix of electronics fused with a more traditional 85-piece orchestra. Daft Punk managed to devise a score that’s not only a living, breathing character within the film, but also one that works as a stand-alone record away from the visuals it soundtracked. It’s hard to believe this was their first significant film project (apart from their animated film Interstella 555 in 2003), and the work they deliver here is nothing short of stunning. Our edition of the modern classic is newly (and exclusively) remastered by James Plotkin and contains the entire score plus bonus tracks split across four sides. Featuring all new artwork by Matt Taylor, housed in a spot-varnished die-cut O-Card, and pressed on 2x 180 gram colored vinyl.

The new vinyl will cost $35, and it goes on sale at 12 P.M. CT on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The item will be shipped in November. Here’s the slip case art: