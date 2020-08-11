It seems like the long-discussed Tron sequel is finally kicking back into gear, with Lion director Garth Davis set to helm the outing headlined by Jared Leto. And while there have been reports over the years of work being done on Tron 3, that chatter eventually fizzled out. But here’s a sign that this Tron sequel might be the real deal: it already has a title. Leto, in his excitement to confirm his casting in the Disney sci-fi film, may have accidentally revealed the Tron 3 title over social media.

On Leto’s Twitter currently sits a nice boilerplate message about his excitement to star in Tron 3, saying, “I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing.”

He continued, “I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all…See you in the grid!”

But that wasn’t his original message following the announcement of the Tron sequel starring him and directed by Davis. Per Collider, in a Tweet that has since been deleted, Leto referred to the sequel as “TRON: ARES.”

I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all…? See you in the grid!???? — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) August 10, 2020

Leto quickly deleted the tweet and posted the one up above. But the blunder seemed to be treated seriously enough that we can safely assume that the Tron 3 title, or at least its working title, is Tron: Ares. So what could this mean? Honestly, I can’t say for sure, except that Ares could refer to the god of war in Greek mythology. But this could refer to an actual mythical god or a computer program that has the same warlike attributes (I’m leaning toward the latter).

The original Tron was released in 1982, and failed to be a box office hit, but garnered enough of a cult following over its trippy video game visuals that Disney would return to the franchise again with 2010’s Tron: Legacy. The critical and fan reactions were mixed for the sequel starring Garrett Hedlund and directed by Joseph Kosinski, but the film was a box office hit, raking in $400 million at the global box office.