We’re living in tough times, and for many families, working from home while children are home from school can be a difficult challenge. But DreamWorks is here to toss a glitter bomb of distraction into your daily schedule: the studio has debuted a new song called “Just Sing” from the upcoming movie Trolls World Tour. It might drive you insane, but at least it should keep your kids occupied for a few precious minutes. Plus, this movie’s cast is genuinely bonkers. See what I mean below.

Trolls World Tour Song Just Sing

For my money, this song pales in comparison to “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Justin Timberlake‘s pop hit that was the standout song from the first Trolls soundtrack back in 2016. But what “Just Sing” lacks in catchiness, it makes up for in a bizarre “We Are the World” vibe by gathering a truly baffling cast to perform it. I fully expected to see people like Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, and James Corden in a video like this. But rock legend Ozzy Osbourne? Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson? The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar using AutoTune for some reason? Ludwig Göransson, the Oscar-winning composer of Black Panther? Those were genuinely surprising.

The plot of Trolls World Tour is about different tribes devoted to different genres of music, which lends itself to a “We Are the World”-style collective. But by putting such an odd grouping of people together, I’m left more confused than anything. Maybe the official description will clear things up?

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder. A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all. Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film. From the land of Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak. Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond. Trolls World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn, who served as co-director on Trolls, and is produced by returning producer Gina Shay. The film is co-directed by David P. Smith and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, both of whom worked on the first Trolls. Trolls World Tour will also feature original music by Justin Timberlake, who earned an Oscar® nomination for his song for 2016’s Trolls, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” and a score by Theodore Shapiro (2016’s Ghostbusters, The Devil Wears Prada).

Nope! Oh, well – stay sane out there, parents.