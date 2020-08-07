Oh Guillermo del Toro, you trickster. When the animated series Wizards arrived, it was heralded as the conclusion to the Tales of Arcadia saga. But it turns out…there’s more. Rather than wrapping things up with Wizards, del Toro and company are launching the feature film Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, and now that is being sold as the proper conclusion to the story. Until they change their minds again and make a sequel.

Trollhunters… 3 Below… Wizards… the saga concludes in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, a Netflix original film coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/lomyDi74qw — Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (@talesofarcadia) August 7, 2020

I love Guillermo del Toro, but I have absolutely zero interest in his Tales of Arcadia saga. And that’s fine! Every piece of entertainment doesn’t have to be directly for me. That said, when Wizards, the third entry in the trilogy was announced, there was much ballyhoo about how it was the conclusion. The end. The be all end all of the story.

But that wasn’t exactly true, because here we go again with Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. Rather than a new series, this is a feature film that will serve as a the “culmination” of the saga. Sure, whatever you say, Netflix/Dreamworks/del Toro. The first series, Trollhunters, was set in the fictional suburb of Arcadia, and followed Jim and his two best friends as they “make a startling discovery that beneath their hometown lies a hidden battle between good trolls and bad, the outcome of which will impact their lives forever.” The second series, 3Below, followed “two royal teen aliens” who crash land in Arcadia and go “on the run struggle to blend in with humans as they evade intergalactic bounty hunters.” And then, in Wizards, “Wizard-in-training Douxie and the heroes of Arcadia embark on a time-bending adventure to medieval Camelot that leads to an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.”

And now here comes Rise of the Titans:

Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

“Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV. We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we always hoped could culminate with a massive ‘all-stars’ reunion,” said creator and executive producer Guillermo del Toro. “DreamWorks Animation and Netflix both shared the very ambitious notion of doing the three series, interwoven and then finishing off with a bigger, epic-sized feature film to top it all off.”

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans will arrive in 2021.