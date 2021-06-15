The Tales of Arcadia series, which features Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards, will come to an end this summer with the release of Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. The animated film brings together characters from all three Arcadia titles for one final adventure, and the trailer is finally here. The series hails from Guillermo del Toro, who here serves as co-writer and producer.

Trollhunters Rise of the Titans Trailer

I love Guillermo del Toro. He’s a filmmaker who finds beauty in the grotesque; a monster fanatic who crafts gorgeous, strange, wonderful films. And yet…I just can’t get into his Tales of Arcadia series. The animation style doesn’t appeal to me, and the stories have all sounded like they simply weren’t my thing. But if they’re you’re thing, you’re no doubt excited for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, the final entry in the series.

In Rise of the Titans, “Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.”

The film hits Netflix on July 21.

Tales of Arcadia

In the Tales of Arcadia series, “Arcadia appears to be a slice of timeless Americana, but it is no ordinary town. It lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that will make it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens, and wizards.” The series was created by Guillermo del Toro, who also wrote and produced the entries.

“Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV. We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we always hoped could culminate with a massive ‘all-stars’ reunion,” said del Toro. “DreamWorks Animation and Netflix both shared the very ambitious notion of doing the three series, interwoven and then finishing off with a bigger, epic-sized feature film to top it all off.”

The final entry in the saga features the voice talents of Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, and Cheryl Hines.

The film was directed by Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt, with a script from Guillermo del Toro, Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman.

What’s Next For Guillermo del Toro?

If, like me, you’re ready for del Toro to get back to live-action filmmaking, you’re in luck. The director’s first live-action feature since The Shape of Water is arriving this year, and it sounds pretty damn great. The film is Nightmare Alley, based on the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. It follows Stan Carlisle, “an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words, hooks up with Dr. Lilith Ritter, a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.”

And how’s this for a cast? Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn.

Nightmare Alley is due out on December 3, 2021.