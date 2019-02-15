Triple Frontier‘s long road to the big screen is almost as fascinating as the film itself. The drug money heist thriller was in the works for years at Paramount Pictures with Katherine Bigelow set to helm the film. Then Netflix picked it up with Oscar-nominated A Most Violent Year director J.C. Chandor attached.

Meanwhile, the cast went through quite a revolving door of actors, with Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg at one point slated to lead, then Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum. But the while the coulda beens for this movie are intriguing, the finished product looks like a thrilling film with a cast that is arguably even better than all the past names. Oscar Isaac and Ben Affleck lead a star-studded cast including Charlie Hunman, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal, who star as a team of Special Forces operatives who use their special set of skills for personal gain, leading to dangerous consequences. See just what those consequences are with the newest Triple Frontier trailer below.

Triple Frontier Trailer

Oscar Isaac and Ben Affleck star as Special Force operatives who recruit their old unit (Hunman, Hedlund, and Pascal) for a dangerous heist against a drug lord. But for the first time, they’re operating outside the law and must accept that they “cannot go back to their normal lives.” However, more lines are crossed when the heist goes wrong and the group becomes the target of a sprawling cartel and the local government they control.

Adria Arjona also stars in Triple Frontier, which looks like it could have been worth all the grief of the film’s long production process. The film is co-written by Chandor with Oscar-winning screenwriter Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty), and together they’ve crafted a gripping, engaging heist thriller that could be one of Netflix’s best original films yet. And the streaming giant seems to think so too — Triple Frontier is set to join the exclusive group of Netflix original films who get a theatrical release, albeit in select theaters. It’s a little early for Oscar talk, but this means that Netflix has faith that this film and its cast could draw some audiences to theaters.

Here is the official synopsis for Triple Frontier:

A group of former Special Forces operatives (Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal) reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.

Triple Frontier opens in select theaters on March 6, 2019 and premieres globally on Netflix March 13, 2019.