You don’t have to spend your entire summer indoors. While quarantine will stretch into the summer, Tribeca Enterprises is offering one summer activity that will allow you to keep a responsible social distance. Tribeca is teaming up with IMAX and AT&T to launch the Tribeca Drive-In series this summer, which will bring the drive-in experience (in high-def IMAX) to cities and towns across the U.S. So hop in your car and pretend it’s the 1950s for a few hours, and not our current 2020 hellscape.

The theatrical experience is far from dead. While movie theaters across the country have shuttered, drive-in theaters have seen an unexpected resurgence, as the former novelty experience has now become one of the few outdoor activities that people can engage in at a responsible social distance. And Tribeca Enterprises, which held a digital film festival this year in place of its usual festival in New York City, is supporting this newly popular experience with Tribeca Drive-In, according to IndieWire.

The summer movie drive-in series will launch on June 25, 2020, bringing a curated selection of new, classic, and independent films, as well as special music and sports events, to markets across the country. As a joint venture with IMAX and AT&T, the Tribeca Drive-In series will bring IMAX Digital Re-Mastering technology to the participating drive-ins for a fully optimized experience.

“It’s in our DNA to bring people together through the arts, showing strength and resiliency when the world needs it the most,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “At a time when people are eager to connect and convene again after months-long social distancing, we’re taking the spirit of Tribeca around the country by creating a safe environment where audiences can come together and enjoy the sense of connection found by going to the movies.”

“Perhaps now more than ever, Americans are craving opportunities to come together, enjoy storytelling and creativity as a community, and recapture the shared cultural experiences that are part of our national identity,” IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond added in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with Tribeca Enterprises and AT&T to develop this innovative program, shed a little light in this challenging time, and remind people of the magic of going to the movies as we look forward to reopening theatres around the world.”

The full programming line-up and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks. You can find updates about Tribeca Drive-In at Tribeca’s official website.