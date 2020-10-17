Tremors celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and Universal Pictures is kicking up a storm to celebrate the occasion. There’s a new direct-to-VOD sequel on the way in the form of Tremors: Shrieker Island and a 30-minute documentary, which the studio made available free to watch online now. The documentary, titled Tremors: Making Perfection, features Valentine McKee himself, Kevin Bacon, looking back on the horror comedy cult classic.

Here is the brief description of the documentary:

“A brand new documentary from Universal Pictures telling the fabulous story of one of the most unique films ever made, Tremors. Hear from Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross, S.S. Wilson, Brent Maddock, Ron Underwood, Alec Gillis and many more on the making of the iconic comedy horror movie.”

When Tremors hit theaters in 1990, it barely made a blip, earning just $16 million at the box office. The film starred Bacon as repairmen Val McKee who, alongside “Earl Bassett (Fred Ward) are tired of their dull lives in the small desert town of Perfection, Nev. But just as the two try to skip town, they happen upon a series of mysterious deaths and a concerned seismologist (Finn Carter) studying unnatural readings below the ground. With the help of an eccentric couple (Reba McEntire, Michael Gross), the group fights for survival against giant, worm-like monsters hungry for human flesh.”

But, the Ron Underwood-directed horror comedy would find a new life as a cult success on home video, spawning a franchise that would last three decades and six sequels (and counting!). The first sequel, Tremors 2: Aftershocks, debuted in 1996, and was followed by Tremors 3: Back to Perfection in 2001, a 2004 prequel titled Tremors: The Legend Begins, 2015’s Tremors: Bloodlines, and most recently, 2018’s Tremors: A Cold Day In Hell. All the sequels were direct-to-video, sans star Kevin Bacon, who has yet to reprise his role as Valentine in any form — except for a pilot of Syfy TV show that was never picked up.

The seventh Tremors film, Tremors: Shrieker Island, is set to hit Digital and Blu-ray/DVD on October 20, 2020. In the meantime, check out the new Tremors documentary for free from the official Tremors YouTube channel or below.