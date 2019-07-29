If a beloved series runs for long enough, it will inevitably have a musical episode — usually a one-off gimmick that will change the language of the show for one hour, before reverting back to the house style. But Transparent is doing something unusual by making its musical episode its finale. We’ve known for over a year now that the fifth season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning series would be its last, but we have a new trailer giving us a glimpse at Jill Soloway‘s musical finale, which kills Jeffrey Tambor’s transgender character and family matriarch Maura Pfefferman off screen and shows how the Pfeffermans grapple with that loss through song and dance. Watch the official Transparent Musicale Finale trailer below.

Transparent Musicale Finale Trailer

For Transparent, there’s no better way to wave goodbye than with some jazz hands. “This was our chance to heal together,” said creator Jill Soloway, who had wanted to create a musical with her sister Faith, a writer and consulting producer on the show. “Every time we improvised, sang, or danced together, we were trying to work back to that holy belief of what was important.”

The trailer fittingly dances around the reason that the healing is necessary in the aftermath of Jeffrey Tambor’s departure from the series in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. “What we went through over the past couple of years, we needed to find a new way to enter this story,” said Soloway at the TCAs, according to Deadline.

Cue the idea of a musical finale, which shows the Pfefferman clan grieving the loss of Jeffrey Tambor’s Maura Pfefferman, who dies offscreen. Faith Soloway workshopped the songs for the musical, which cast member Amy Landecker said “come from a true story.”

The finale features returning cast including Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack, Trace Lysette, as well as several fan-favorite characters returning for a final farewell. Transparent is executive produced by Jill Soloway, Faith Soloway, Andrea Sperling, and Joe Lewis.