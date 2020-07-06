There may not be any live-action Transformers movies on the horizon, but there is the somewhat clunkily named Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy. The first entry in the series is Siege, and it depicts the final hours of the civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. Netflix and Hasbro partnered with Rooster Teeth for the anime series, and you can see what’s in store below.

Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Trailer

In doing some research for this story, I learned the following things. One: Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy is considered “a toyline and transmedia franchise that is part of the Transformers brand.” Two: There’s a video game called Transformers: War for Cybertron, but it’s not related to the toyline, even though they basically have the same name. Three: There’s now a Netflix series as well. This trailer comes with the subtitle Siege, which was also the name of the first arc in the toy/multimedia franchise. The second arc was called Earthrise, and I imagine Netflix will get around to that eventually. Maybe.

Confused? That’s okay, I am as well. But then again, Transformers material isn’t exactly my wheelhouse. But fans of the series, and fans of anime, might be interested in what Netflix is offering. Here’s a synopsis:

It is the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.

The cast for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy includes Jake Foushee (Optimus Prime), Jason Marnocha (Megatron), Linsay Rousseau (Elita-1), Joe Zieja (Bumblebee), Frank Todaro (Starscream), Rafael Goldstein (Ratchet), Keith Silverstein (Jetfire), Todd Haberkorn (Shockwave, Red Alert), Edward Bosco (Ultra Magnus, Soundwave), Bill Rogers (Wheeljack), Sophia Isabella (Arcee), Brook Chalmers (Impactor), Shawn Hawkins (Mirage), Kaiser Johnson (Ironhide), Miles Luna (Teletraan I, Cliffjumper) and Mark Whitten (Sideswipe, Skywarp).

Look for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy on Netflix starting July 30.