While Paramount Pictures is currently working on an animated Transformers prequel focusing on Cybertron and the origins of the war between the Autobots and Decepticons, Netflix’s war for Cybertron is already unfolding in animated form.

Transformers: War for Cybertron – Siege found the battle between Autobots and Decepticons on the verge of ending as Megatron attempted to use the Allspark to reformat all Autobots in order to unify Cybertron as he sees fit. But Optimus Prime and his allies wouldn’t go down without a fight, and the Autobot leader destroyed the Allspark, leaving the Decepticons on a dying Cyberton. Now the next chapter of the War for Cybertron trilogy is coming with Earthrise, and the first teaser trailer has arrived along with a new faction of Transformers.

Transformers: War for Cybertron – Earthrise Trailer

Now that Optimus Prime has killed Cybertron in order to save it, the Decepticons have to figure out what their next move is. Meanwhile, Optimus Prime has landed on some distant planet, and despite the title of this chapter, it doesn’t seem to be Earth, unless something terrible has happened to our planet (and let’s be honest, that’s not out of the realm of possibility).

On this planet, Optimus has found a new faction of Transformers. Though they deny that there are factions this far out in the universe, they do have their own symbol like the Autobots and Decepticons, but will they be friend or foe? That symbol looks rather menacing, but they’re Mercenaries, so that’s to be expected. The question is whether or not they’ll end up helping the Autobots rebuild their society, or if they’ll end up joining forces with the Decepticons.

The animation continues to look like a cool take on the classic Transformers style. The classic Generation 1 designs are there for the characters, and the action looks fast-paced and slick. This certainly appears to be a better option for Transformers fans than the feature film adaptations from Michael Bay.

Here’s the official synopsis for the next chapter of the Transformers animated series trilogy:

With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on a desperate mission, unexpectedly running into the spacefaring Mercenaries.

Transformers: War for Cyberton – Earthrise doesn’t have a release date yet but it’s “coming soon.”