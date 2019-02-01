Worried that trailers for some smaller films might have fallen through the cracks? Worry no more! The following trailer roundup gathers together the odds and ends of the movie preview world, and brings them together in one convenient location. Talk about a deal! Indie comedies, documentaries, biopics, horror and more all await you below.

Run the Race

In Run the Race, “two desperate brothers sacrifice today for a better tomorrow. Reeling from his mother’s death and his father’s abandonment, Zach, an All-State athlete, finds glory on the football field, working to earn a college scholarship and the brothers’ ticket out of town. When a devastating injury puts Zach—and his dreams—on the sidelines, David laces up his track cleats to salvage their future and point Zach toward hope. In theaters February 22nd, Run the Race shows what’s possible when you run to—instead of from—the overwhelming love of God.” Ah, sneaky! That “overwhelming love of God” part comes out of nowhere to reveal that this is one of those religious movies. The film is also produced by Tim Tebow and his brother, Robby Tebow, so it has that going for it.

Wild Rose

Wild Rose is about a Scottish woman trying to become a Country singer, and it looks pretty darn charming. This could be the type of feel-good movie your mother drags you to during a Sunday matinee. In the film, Rose-Lynn Harlan is “fresh out of jail and with two young kids” and” all she wants is to get out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer. Her mum Marion has had a bellyful of Rose-Lynn’s Nashville nonsense. Forced to take responsibility, Rose-Lynn gets a cleaning job, only to find an unlikely champion in the middle-class lady of the house. A comedy-drama about mothers and daughters, dreams and reality and three chords and the truth.” Wild Rose arrives in the U.S. in May 2019.

Maiden

The documentary Maiden played at TIFF last year, and Sundance this year, and will be finding its way to theaters sometime during 2019. The doc tells the story of how “Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook in charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World in 1989.” Many people opposed Edwards’ journey, she she “refused to give up: she remortgaged her home and bought a secondhand boat, putting everything on the line to ensure the team made it to the start line. Although blessed with tremendous self-belief Tracy was also beset by crippling doubts and was only able to make it through with the support of her remarkable crew. With their help she went on to shock the sport world and prove that women are very much the equal of men.” Take that, ya jerks!

Out Of Blue

In Out of Blue, Patricia Clarkson plays Detective Mike Hoolihan, who “is called to investigate the murder of a leading astrophysicist in New Orleans,” where “she is confronted by a mystery that begins to affect her in ways she had never expected.” This is a an existential detective film, which immediately catches my attention. And Patricia Clarkson is always a welcomed presence. Out of Blue arrives March 15, 2019.

Superpower Dogs

Dogs! They’re the absolute best. And now they have their own movie – Superpower Dogs. This IMAX doc shows off the “life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most remarkable dogs.” Honestly, that should be enough to get your attention. But if it isn’t (you monster), here’s a bonus: the do is narrated by none other than Chris Evans. What more do you need? Superpower Dogs arrives March 15 2019.

The White Crow

Ralph Fiennes directs The White Crow, which tells the true story of dancer Rudolf Nureyev. In the film, Nureyev “is a member of the world-renowned Kirov Ballet Company, traveling to Paris in 1961 for his first trip outside the Soviet Union. But KGB officers watch his every move, becoming increasingly suspicious of his behavior and his friendship with the young Parisienne Clara Saint. When they finally confront Nureyev with a shocking demand, he is forced to make a heart-breaking decision, one that may change the course of his life forever and put his family and friends in terrible danger.” I’ll admit to never having heard this story, which makes the movie all the more interesting. The White Crow arrives March 22.

Drunk Parents

“After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle.” That’s the premise of Drunk Parents, which is a real movie, I swear. This comedy stars Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek, and here’s a fun tidbit: this was made in 2016, and is only now seeing the light of day. Make of that what you will! Drunk Parents arrives April 19, 2019.

Nightmare Cinema

Nightmare Cinema is an anthology horror film featuring segments directed by Alejandro Brugués, Joe Dante, Mick Garris, Kitamura Ryuhei and David Slade. That’s a pretty damn impressive line-up, so it might turn out to be worth seeing. The movie boasts a “five-part horror story by five grandmasters of the nightmare: slash, splatter and gore of the very highest quality. Five strangers meet in a deserted cinema, where The Projectionist (Mickey Rourke) decides what you watch. In the show that follows, they are confronted by their deepest fears and secrets.” The movie premiered at last year’s Fantasia Film Festival, but has yet to lock down a release.