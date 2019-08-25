It’s time for another trailer round-up, my friends. This is the spot where we compile the odds and ends of the movie trailer world, and try to highlight titles that may be a bit more under-the-radar compared to the bigger films we cover. Check out our trailer round-up below!

Rogue Warfare

In Rogue Warfare, “a group of skilled military elite join forces to fight an underground terrorist network.” That means lots and lots of guns are fired while people yell stuff like, “Move it!” and “We don’t know what we’re walking into!” This looks like exactly the type of movie your loud step-brother who wears camo pants all the time would love. Starring Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare, Michael Blalock, Mike McKee, Essam Ferris, with Chris Mulkey and Stephen Lang, and written and directed by Mike Gunther, Rogue Warfare arrives in theaters and On Demand October 4.

I Still Believe

KJ Apa, aka Hot Archie Who Fucks, stars in I Still Believe, a new religious drama based on “the true life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp. Jeremy’s remarkable journey of love and loss proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.” In Addition to Apa the film also stars Britt Robertson, Gary Sinise, and Shania Twain. It will bestow its light upon you March 20, 2020.

Corporate Animals

Patrick Brice, director of Creep and Creep 2, helms Corporate Animals. In this dark comedy, “Lucy (Demi Moore) is the egotistical megalomaniac CEO of Incredible Edibles, America’s premier provider of edible cutlery. In her infinite wisdom, Lucy leads her staff including her long-suffering assistants, Freddie (Karan Soni) and Jess (Jessica Williams), on a corporate team-building caving weekend to New Mexico. When disaster strikes, not even their useless guide, Brandon (Ed Helms), can save them. Trapped underground by a cave-in, this mismatched and disgruntled group must pull together in order to survive.” The movie arrives on VOD September 20, 2019.

The Day Shall Come

The Day Shall Come features a cast that includes Anna Kendrick, Danielle Brooks, Jim Gaffigan, Denis O’Hare, Adam David Thompson, Marchánt Davis. Directed by Christopher Morris (Four Lines), the film has a bit of a lengthy synopsis, which you can see below!

Before you can win the war on terror you need a terrorist—even if you have to invent one yourself. Moses Al Shabaz (Marchánt Davis) is a small-time Miami street preacher whose far-fetched revolutionary ideas find unexpected legitimacy when a Middle Eastern terrorist organization offers to help fund his dream of overthrowing the US government. The problem? His backer is the US government and it’s all part of an elaborate scheme to entrap Moses and make his arrest the latest national security “win.” But when Moses doesn’t take the bait, FBI agent Kendra Glack (Anna Kendrick) must resort to increasingly outlandish—and risky—lengths to get her man.

The Day Shall Come arrives in theaters and VOD September 27.

Antrum

Antrum takes the form of a faux-documentary about a horror film from the 1970s that may or may not be cursed. I’m a sucker for stuff like this – cursed movies, cursed books, give it all to me. Here’s the synopsis: “The deadliest movie ever made. The heart of Antrum is the titular cursed feature, which purports to have been shot in the late 1970s by unknown filmmakers. It spins the tale of two siblings who perform an occult ritual in the woods, seeking closure after the death of a beloved pet… but their seemingly symbolic act may have truly unleashed Hell on Earth.”

Antrum will arrive sometime this fall.

Synonyms

Synonyms, which opens October 25, follows Yoav, who has recently arrived in Paris. Once there, things get off to a bad start: “. He knocks on the door of the flat where he’s supposed to stay, only to discover the place is empty. While he is taking a bath there, his belongings are stolen. Yet this young Israeli, who has arrived with such great expectations, will not be dissuaded that easily. Desperate to erase his origins, Yoav sees becoming French as his only hope for salvation. Step one is to replace his language. From now on, he will not utter a single word of Hebrew and his dictionary becomes his constant companion. The necessary visits to the Israeli embassy annoy Yoav – he finds his compatriots to be a total burden – but the naturalization test also has its pitfalls. And the young French couple whom he befriends has some rather strange ideas about how to help him.” The film is based on the real-life experiences of writer-director Nadav Lapid.

Greener Grass

Well…this looks pretty damn weird. Greener Grass is set in “a day-glo-colored, bizarro version of suburbia where adults wear braces on their already-straight teeth, everyone drives golf carts, and children magically turn into golden retrievers, soccer moms and best friends Jill (Jocelyn DeBoer) and Lisa (Dawn Luebbe) are locked in a passive-aggressive battle-of-the-wills that takes a turn into the sinister when Lisa begins systematically taking over every aspect of Jill’s life—starting with her newborn daughter. Meanwhile, a psycho yoga teacher killer is on the loose, Jill’s husband (Beck Bennett) has developed a curious taste for pool water, and Lisa is pregnant with a soccer ball.” Greener Grass features Dot-Marie Jones, D’Arcy Carden, Jim Cummings, Beck Bennett, Mary Holland, Jocelyn DeBoer, and Dawn Luebbe, and is due to arrive in theaters and on VOD October 18.