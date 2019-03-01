There’s a lot happening in the world right now, and you can’t possibly be expected to keep up with every movie trailer released online. Can you imagine scrolling aimlessly through YouTube, searching for trailers you haven’t seen yet? Nobody has time for that! Luckily, we’re here to help with another trailer round-up, presenting fresh looks at a new Robin Hood-inspired TV series, a Big-inspired studio comedy, a new indie movie from Emilio Estevez, an animated true story, and more.



Sherwood

Hollywood has been talking about making a futuristic Robin Hood movie for years, but YouTube has beaten them to it. Anya Chalotra, Jamie Chung, Tyler Posey, Aneurin Barnard, and Joseph Fiennes lend their voices to this show, a gender-flipped adventure set in the dystopian future of 2270. Unfortunately, the animation looks only slightly better than that ReBoot series from the 1990s. The show debuts on YouTube Premium on March 6, 2019.

Little

Here’s the latest look at Universal’s Little, which stars Issa Rae, Regina Hall, Justin Hartley, and Black-ish actress Marsai Martin as the younger version of Hall’s demanding boss character. There are shades of the classic Tom Hanks comedy Big here (even the title is a reversal of it), but this modern riff looks like it could be a fun, lighthearted comedy. Like I said, there’s a lot going on right now, so maybe this will be just what we need when it arrives on April 12, 2019.

The Public

I had no idea that The Mighty Ducks and The Breakfast Club star Emilio Estevez was also a director, but he has six features under his belt and is about to add one more. His latest effort is The Public, a star-studded movie about a library that becomes the center of a dramatic demonstration. Estevez stars alongside Jena Malone, Taylor Schilling, Alec Baldwin, Gabrielle Union, Christian Slater, Jeffrey Wright, and Michael K. Williams, and the movie hits theaters on April 5, 2019.

Pink Wall

Actor Tom Cullen (Black Mirror, Downton Abbey) steps behind the camera for his directorial debut Pink Wall, a drama which stars Jay Duplass (Transparent) and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as they attempt to pinpoint a key moment in their relationship. Notice how the aspect ratio changes when depicting different time periods – it’s a well-worn trick, but often an effective one. There’s no release date for Pink Wall yet, but it debuts at SXSW later this month and will be searching for distribution there.

Poms

Here’s one your mom and her friend will probably love. That under-targeted demographic needs movies for them too, you know! Diane Keaton, Rhea Perlman, Pam Grier, and Jacki Weaver is a combo for the ages in this comedy about a group of women who aren’t ready to simply give up on their dreams just because they’re no longer young. There’s no release date yet, but Poms is coming to theaters soon.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

I have never cared about Formula 1 racing, but some of the incredible footage in this new Netflix documentary has me wondering if I should check it out. And the fact that it’s from the producers of the excellent Oscar-winning documentary Amy and the racing doc Senna certainly doesn’t hurt. The series arrives on the streaming service on March 8, 2019.

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

And finally, we’ll leave you with an unconventional true story about Surrealist artist Luis Buñuel, who lucks into getting the funding he needs to make his second film. The animation is mixed with footage from Buñuel’s live-action movie, resulting in a fascinating biographical depiction of a moment that almost seems too strange to be true. There’s no release date yet, but GKIDS is bringing it to theaters soon.