We’ve gathered up some trailers for smaller movies you might have missed, because we care about you, reader. In our latest trailer round-up you’ll find trailers for a Helen Hunt thriller called I See You, the Amazon series The Feed, the documentary QT8: The First Eight, and the drama Burden. Watch the trailers, and learn more about these films, below.

I See You

Things get spooky for Helen Hunt in I See You, a new thriller that has a pretty slick trailer. In the film, “When a 12 year-old boy goes missing, lead investigator Greg Harper (Jon Tenney) struggles to balance the pressure of the investigation and troubles with his wife, Jackie (Helen Hunt). Facing a recent affair, great strain is put on the family and slowly gnaws away at Jackie’s grip on reality. But after a malicious presence manifests itself in their home and puts their son, Connor (Judah Lewis), in mortal danger, the cold, hard truth about evil in the Harper household is finally uncovered.” The movie arrives in theaters, on digital, and on demand December 6, 2019.

The Feed

Amazon’s new series The Feed is set in the London of the future, following “the British family of Lawrence Hatfield, the man who invented an omnipresent technology called The Feed. Implanted into nearly everyone’s brain, The Feed enables people to share information, emotions and memories instantly. But when things start to go wrong and users become murderous, the family is driven apart as they struggle to control the monster they have unleashed.” Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint-White, David Thewlis, and Michelle Fairley star in the show, which is adapted from the novel by Nick Clark Windo. Look for it on Amazon November 22, 2019.

QT8: The First Eight

Ever hear of this Quentin Tarantino guy? I think he’s going places! In all seriousness, QT8: The First Eight promises to be a “deep dive into the mind Quentin Tarantino, the world’s most celebrated filmmaker.” The doc features exclusive interviews with cast and behind-the-scenes from Tarantino’s first eight films, including Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz, Tim Roth, Lucy Liu, Zoë Bell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jamie Foxx, Eli Roth, Robert Forster, Diane Kruger, Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell, Louis Black, Richard Gladstein, Scott Speigel, Stacey Sher and more. The documentary hits VOD on December 3, 2019.

Burden

Burden has an impressive cast: Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, Tom Wilkinson, Andrea Riseborough, Tess Harper, Crystal Fox, and Usher. It also has a plot that’s bound to raise some eyebrows:

When a museum celebrating the Ku Klux Klan opens in a small South Carolina town, the idealistic Reverend Kennedy (Academy Award®-winner Forest Whitaker) resolves to do everything in his power to prevent long-simmering racial tensions from boiling over. But the members of Kennedy’s congregation are shocked to discover that his plan includes sheltering Mike Burden (Garrett Hedlund), a Klansman whose relationships with both a single-mother (Andrea Riseborough) and a high-school friend (Usher Raymond) force him to re-examine his long-held beliefs. After Kennedy helps Mike leave behind his violent past, the Baptist preacher finds himself on a collision course with manipulative KKK leader Tom Griffin (Tom Wilkinson). In the face of grave threats to himself and his family, the resolute Kennedy bravely pursues a path toward peace, setting aside his own misgivings in the hopes of healing his wounded community. From Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Robbie Brenner (Dallas Buyers Club) and writer/director Andrew Heckler comes this dramatic true story of compassion and grace in the American South.

The movie arrives February 28, 2020.